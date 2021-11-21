Yesteryears — November 18, 2021

50 Years Ago

Gering Irrigation District located in their new facilities on the Gering Industrial site held an open house.

The Gering High School varsity basketball sporting new head coach, Larry Matthesen of Rushville. Returning lettermen included John Shafer, Leonard Guerue and Dave Meter.

Initial payment to sugar beet growers for the 1971 crop set an all time record high of $61.7 million.

Claire Schuneman, head of the Scottsbluff Social Security District Office, stated that the office would occupy its new premises at 20th Street and Avenue A, by the first of the year.

Died: George B. Derby, 84, Scottsbluff; Emma Louise Barker, 82, Mitchell; Alden Drury, 71, Mitchell; Minnie Conn, Gering; John J. Kisler, 85, Gering.

40 Years Ago

The City of Gering received a federal grant of $1,907,100 to be used to construct a $2.5 million addition of Gering’s sewage treatment facility.

Lt. Louis Castinado of the Scottsbluff Police Department retired after 30 years of service.

Panhandle hunters and trappers were warned to be on the lookout for the endangered swift fox.