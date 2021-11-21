Yesteryears — November 18, 2021

130 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Perry Braziel, a son.
Married: Henry C. Maxon and Mrs. A.M. Garrison.
Wellington Clark moved from Gering to his farm near Minatare.
120 Years Ago
Work was commenced on the new Christian Church.
Born: to Judge and Mrs. DeLaMatter, a daughter.
Enrollment of the Gering Public School on November 20 was 207.
H.L. Graves, former county treasurer of Banner County, died in Indiana.
110 Year Ago
David Johnson of Mitchell died.
Married: Bert Jellison and Miss Lola Bowen; Willie Ferguson and Miss Florence Mitchell; George W. Bellinger and Miss Viola Sawyer.
Mrs. J.C. Pederson joined her husband in this city.
George Leavitt, war veteran aged 65, died in Gering.
100 Years Ago
A two-year-old son of W.R. Blanton lost an eye while at play.
County officials occupied the new courthouse just completed in Gering.
Conductor Lilly was killed by an accident at Finley Dump on the Union Pacific.
Out of nine babies born at Bayard during the previous week, seven were boys.
Beet payday turned $930,930 loose among the farmers in the Gering district.
The 90th birthday of Father James H. Wolgendei was observed by his relatives.
90 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Hinshaw celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.
J.G. Woodman, Republican and J.W. Talmage, Democrat, filed for west district commissionership.
Birth: Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Davis, a daughter; Mr. and Mrs. Otis Terhune, a daughter.
80 Years Ago
Lewis W. Ringsby, 70, resident of the valley since 1905, died in Gering.
Lawrence Grubb, 15, Banner County youth, died following injuries sustained when a team ran away with him.
Married: Marie Arndt and Henry Funk, both of Minatare.
Matt Brennen and T.J. Lockwood were talking up an airport for Gering.
The Gering community share in the beet payday was $570,000.
70 Years Ago
A series of Gering Christmas parties included some $1,500 in gifts.
Gering district sugar payment was near $1 million.
Died: W.R. Coxon, Scottsbluff, in a track-car crash; William Ruff, Gering, in a train collision.
Lt. Col. Don C. Rubottom returned after a year of Korean conflict. He had previously served with the 35th Division in France and Germany.
Phyllis Abbott and Leo Temple were married in Gering.
Gering Ft. Laramie voted 49 to 12 for power plant sale.
Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Gilman observed their 50th wedding anniversary.
60 Years Ago
Committee chairmen appointed by the North Platte Valley Historical Association were Otis Terhune, Mrs. L.J. Laughlin, Mrs. Marilyn Jones, Mrs. Margaret Jones, Phil Sheldon, H. Glen Thompson and Tellford Ewing.
The Great Western Sugar Co. paid beet growers $33,163,000 on Nov. 18 as first payment of the 1961 sugar beet crop.
Died: Melvin Batt, 50, Gering farmer, killed when bringing in his last load of sugar beets; Martha Fullen, 81, Scottsbluff, former Gering resident; Gertrude E. Crampton, 55, Gering.
50 Years Ago
Gering Irrigation District located in their new facilities on the Gering Industrial site held an open house.
The Gering High School varsity basketball sporting new head coach, Larry Matthesen of Rushville. Returning lettermen included John Shafer, Leonard Guerue and Dave Meter.
Initial payment to sugar beet growers for the 1971 crop set an all time record high of $61.7 million.
Claire Schuneman, head of the Scottsbluff Social Security District Office, stated that the office would occupy its new premises at 20th Street and Avenue A, by the first of the year.
Died: George B. Derby, 84, Scottsbluff; Emma Louise Barker, 82, Mitchell; Alden Drury, 71, Mitchell; Minnie Conn, Gering; John J. Kisler, 85, Gering.
40 Years Ago
The City of Gering received a federal grant of $1,907,100 to be used to construct a $2.5 million addition of Gering’s sewage treatment facility.
Lt. Louis Castinado of the Scottsbluff Police Department retired after 30 years of service.
Panhandle hunters and trappers were warned to be on the lookout for the endangered swift fox.
The Rail Transportation Safety District (TTSD), designed to give the city some clout over the railroad, held its first meeting.
Capt. Harold Smith and wife Nettie celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. “Smitty”, 82, was the Nebraska State Patrol’s first criminal division head.
The U.S.D.A. Soil Conservation Service mapped more than 55,000 acres in Banner County as part of a soil survey.
Died: Eutokah Doores, 74, Scottsbluff; Glen Martin, 86, Scottsbluff; Eva McFarland, 80, Morrill, former Scottsbluff resident; Dorothy L. Schoonover, 56, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Charles Fenster of Gering received the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement award for his research into dryland farming.
Gering firefighter Rusty Pierce was named as the outstanding fireman of the year.
Died: John H. Deines, 76, Gering; Glenn R. DeLett, 77, Scottsbluff; Donald L. Hickox, 65, Scottsbluff; Mary Satur, 86, Scottsbluff; Loren Paul Mertz, 23, Scottsbluff; Morris A. Sandberg, 96, Gering; Ruby Irene Baker, 77, Scottsbluff; Harold L. Hilzer, 66, Gering.
20 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Jim Lawson was found guilty of obstructing government operations in county court. However, special prosecutor Lawrice Margheim of Alliance said the case didn’t warrant jail time, calling Lawson’s actions “a lapse in judgment.”
The Western Sugar Company announced the initial payment on the 2001 beet crop. The payments totaling $76,825,018.10 represented $30.22 per ton based on an average sugar content of 16.15%.
Married: Tricia Knaub and Dwight Bishop were united in marriage on July 21, 2001.
Died: Lula Zimmerman, 93, Milton-Freewater, Ore.; Gery Kaufman, 62, Wheatland, Wyoming.
10 Years Ago
Gering Auctioneer, Mike Nuss, earns Reserve Champion at Calgary Stampede.
Gladys Hays was chosen Resident of the Month for November at the Mitchell Care Center.
Died: Kathleen Dunn, 68, Scottsbluff; Billie Fyfe, 84, Minatare; Vera Hessler, 84, Scottsbluff; Verna McKeeman, 94, Atchison, Kansas; G. Richard Myers, 76, Chadron; Merle Strawder, 103, Broken Bow, Wyoming. former Scottsbluff resident.