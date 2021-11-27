Yesteryears — November 25, 2021

Jere Knoles and Howard Durst, both seniors, were elected co-captains of the team.

The Panhandle area was the coldest spot of the nation on Nov. 20 with three degrees above zero.

The city council opened bid from the Safeway offering $31,000 for a half block of city property.

When a fire broke out in the Bill Clark home at 1030 1/2 K Street, Gering, Bill Fay, owner of Fay’s Service Station, rescued two of the Clark children from the house and Mrs. Clark rescued her nine-month-old baby.

Mrs. Eleanor Warner’s third grade class at East Ward gave a Thanksgiving program.

50 Years Ago

Scottsbluff-Gering Community Chest reports 83% of the goal has been reached with $59,243 already donated for pledged.

The All Western Conference team selected by league coaches included five Gering High School football players. They were Rick Gable, offensive back; Pat Piper, tackle; Donn Swanbom and Leonard Guerue, linebackers and Dave Meter deep back on the defensive unit. Honorable mention to David Jenkins and Clark Philson.

Plans to construct a new mobile home community on the east edge of Gering was heard by city councilmen.