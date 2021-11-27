Yesteryears — November 25, 2021

130 Years Ago
Born to: Mr. and Mrs. Wian C. Tabor, a son.
C.W. Ford made final proof on his homestead in Ford precinct.
Married: by Justice Ed Scriven, E.O. Whittington and Miss Rosa Loy.
Herb Pizer of Granger in town on his way to Alliance for a load of groceries for Gering stores.
120 Years Ago
Married: Frank Baker and Miss Cora Kingrey.
Born to: Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Whipple, a daughter.
O.O. McHenry completed his big brick house north of Gering.
Mrs. Nettie Fairfield was granted a divorce from A.M. Fairfield.
110 Years Ago
Married: Paul Rothi and Miss Pearl Douglas; Clarence Isenhour and Miss Catherine Watson; Rev. Allen Chamberlain and Mrs. Catherine Williams.
Brice Blair and A.J. Hampton were advertising for final proof.
Phil Roberts, formerly of Gering, was killed in an accident in Michigan.
100 Years Ago
Union Pacific track laid as far as two miles east of Yoder.
Clarke Hilsabeck, 12, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Hilsabeck of Henry, died.
Gering defeated Scottsbluff 14-13 in the Thanksgiving Day football game.
The Comm and Mrs. Hampton letter from the other side of the world was dated at Constantinople.
County board was calling for bids for tearing down, hauling, sorting and piling the material in the abandoned wood bridges at Henry and Morrill.
90 Years Ago
The government completed installation of entirely new equipment in post office furniture in the Wood property just leased for 10 years.
Gering Bulldogs defeated Crawford 6-0 and got skinned by Scottsbluff 6-0 in the Turkey day game.
Married: Phil Cross of Harrisburg and Mrs. Mabel Meyer of Gering; Scott E. Allison of Gering and Leona Hise, Mitchell.
80 Years Ago
Gering won over Scottsbluff in football 21-0.
Eldon Burkey, elected as student mayor, subbed for mayor Klingman to pull the switch to formally introduce Gering’s mercury vapor white way.
A.B. Wood was named president of the valley chambers.
Mrs. Stanley Williams died following a heart attack.
Archie Heiter, 37, was found dead in a wrecked car on Stage Hill. It was estimated that he had been dead some two weeks.
Bill Ehrman took top 4-H honors for Scotts Bluff County at Lincoln.
70 Years Ago
Fred Purnell was re-elected as President of the Valley Chambers of Commerce.
Died: Elias L. Cross, Banner County pioneer; Ollie R. McVay, Torrington; Senator Kenneth Wherry, Nebraska.
Gering building permits for 1951 reached a total of $573,368 this week.
Mrs. R.K. Schlosser was elected Noble Grand of the Gering Rebekah Lodge. The outgoing Noble Grand was Mrs. Adlen Rundell.
Mr. and Mrs. Emerson Faden, long-time Banner County residents, announced plans to observe their golden wedding anniversary.
60 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. Faith Sayre Laferr, 59, Portland, Oregon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Sayre, pioneer merchants of this area; Dr. Edward Zoerb, 85, Scottsbluff; Jacob H. Schwartzkopf, 85, Minatare.
A record 1,016 students ate turkey at the Gering High School this week.
Jerry Moyer, Gering football coach, recently named 45 lettermen.
Jere Knoles and Howard Durst, both seniors, were elected co-captains of the team.
The Panhandle area was the coldest spot of the nation on Nov. 20 with three degrees above zero.
The city council opened bid from the Safeway offering $31,000 for a half block of city property.
When a fire broke out in the Bill Clark home at 1030 1/2 K Street, Gering, Bill Fay, owner of Fay’s Service Station, rescued two of the Clark children from the house and Mrs. Clark rescued her nine-month-old baby.
Mrs. Eleanor Warner’s third grade class at East Ward gave a Thanksgiving program.
50 Years Ago
Scottsbluff-Gering Community Chest reports 83% of the goal has been reached with $59,243 already donated for pledged.
The All Western Conference team selected by league coaches included five Gering High School football players. They were Rick Gable, offensive back; Pat Piper, tackle; Donn Swanbom and Leonard Guerue, linebackers and Dave Meter deep back on the defensive unit. Honorable mention to David Jenkins and Clark Philson.
Plans to construct a new mobile home community on the east edge of Gering was heard by city councilmen.
Tom Wilson, general manager of Magnolia Mobile Homes, guest speaker at Chamber of Commerce, said Magnolia plans million monthly in gross sales.
Died: Oscar E. Forsling, 98, Kimball; Mrs. Sophia Lackman, 88, Mitchell; Melvin V. Hallgren, 91, Bridgeport; Adam Pauley, 87, Scottsbluff; Lloyd R. Hoxworth, 77, Olympia, Washington; Allan B. Berry, 49, Mitchell; Vincent Beckmark, Gering; Harold Cleveland, former McGrew pioneer; K.L. “Pete” Neff, 66, Gering; Alden H, Drury, 68, Mitchell; George Weber, 89, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Kathleen Sayre, 74, longtime Morrill resident; Sam Schlothauer Sr., Hemingford; Mary F. Wilkins, 80, Gering; Jacob H. Elsea, Scottsbluff; Lee Owen, 89, Scottsbluff; John Achziger, 83, Gering.
40 Years Ago
Twenty Gering citizens, most of them longtime residents of Sixth Street, appeared before the city council to voice their concerns about proposed rezoning.
The Gering Fire Department honored Terry Dishman, Jim Lawson, and Ish Schmidt with awards at their annual awards ceremony.
One hundred eighty-four post office boxes were installed in Alexander’s Super Market in Scottsbluff to provide better access to mail for rural people.
Mr. and Mrs. Morris Sandberg were honored on their 65th anniversary.
Four rooms were in the process of being added on to the Oregon Trail Museum.
Died: Nelle Robertson Russell, 91, Mitchell; Frank H. Reed, 54, Cheyenne, Wyoming, former Mitchell resident; Norman T. Fullen, 73, Scottsbluff; Helen Hein, 68, Scottsbluff; Elbert Davis, 85, former Morrill resident; Wiletta Pieper, 54, Denver, former Mitchell resident; Earl Lound, 89, Scottsbluff; Frederick Nielsen, 86, Scottsbluff; Patricia Osmera, 39, Wymore, former Gering resident.
30 Years Ago
Members of the Gering City Council asked Twin Cities Development to put together an economic development plan, allowed by the state under recently passed LB 840.
Mitchell artist Ron Kephart was constructing an 18-foot-high million-year-old rhinoceroses at Wildlife World in Gering.
Minatare was still rebuilding from a tornado that struck the community five months prior.
Died: Hedy Eberhardt, 72, Minatare; Jerald L. Stubby, 54, Gering; Robin C. Burkman, 36, Scottsbluff; Guadalupe Guerrero, 68, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Rosie Russell, Gering’s Deputy City Clerk since 1999, has been recognized for achieving “high educational experience and service requirements.”
The National Park Service at Scotts Bluff National Monument hosted its annual Holiday Open House.
Keith and Vera Strachan of Northfield Villa in Gering, former Mitchell residents, returned from a three week trip to Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Chiang Mia in Thailand.
Died: Gwendolyn Beard, 86, Gering; Alice Severson, 56, Gering; Jean Keeley, 73, Gering, formerly of Casper, Wyoming; Roy Pierce, 77, Gering.
10 Years Ago
The Christmas kick-off in downtown Gering was the parade at 6 p.m. and the opening of Santa’s Village.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office announced that two Gering residents were arrested by deputies in connection with an investigation of a burglary at Cedar Canyon Elementary School South of Gering.
Died: Merle Herman, 93, Scottsbluff; Harold Kaufman, 87, Gering; Mardyth Sanderson, 65, Scottsbluff.