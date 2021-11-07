Yesteryears — November 4, 2021

50 Years Ago

The chairman and chief executive officer of Great Western United Corp., announced he is hoping to sell the firm’s one time main business, Great Western Sugar Co., to improve GWU cash position.

Sixty-seven Herford bulls were sold by Coulter Herefords at their ranch at Bridgeport for an average of $870. In addition, two heifers were sold for $300 each to Raymond Sutton of Ashby.

Died: Rev. Tobias Schmunk, 78, Greeley, Colo., former Gering minister; Katherine Bauer, Gering; James F. Rice, 62, Scottsbluff; Clifford J. Noyes, 84, LaGrange, Wyo.; Eva Elizabeth Kautz, 88, Gering; Oscar Gehlert, 78, Scottsbluff; L.D. Nelson, 35, Mitchell.

40 Years Ago

The Scotts Bluff County Courthouse and Administration building held an open house following extensive remodeling.

KBTV Channel 9 out of Denver, Colo., came to Gering after receiving 150 calls from area Cornhusker fans complaining that the Nebraska-Oklahoma State game would not be shown.

Gering School Board rejected four bids to repair the high school gym.