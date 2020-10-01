Yesteryears Oct. 1 2020

130 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. John Kellums, a daughter.
John A. Burton was dickering for the store at Caldwell.
James McFee committed suicide at the PF Ranch by hanging himself.
Addie M. Hayes, Thos. Austin and Alexander M. Campbell advertised for final proof.
120 Years Ago
Mike Harris returned to the valley after 10 years absence in Illinois.
The Delta Pringle company was holding forth in Gering, playing “East Lynne” and other early favorites.
Gering defeated Fort Robinson at the county fair. Score 28 to 14.
110 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Smith, a daughter.
Married: Chris Zoellner and Miss Mabel O’Connor.
O.E. Richardson was named for the Methodist change at Minatare, and John Meadley came to Gering.
100 Years Ago
Married: Joe Sanford Jr., and Miss Mabel Rhorig; Floyd V. Kelley and Miss Nellie Morris.
Lester Trotter was fatally burned at the Scottsbluff light plant.
L.F. Flower became owner of the A.O. Taylor store in Minatare.
Lloyd Wiggins of Bridgeport purchased the Hinshaw Lumber Company business in Gering.
90 Years Ago
The body of Samuel S. Pechin, 81, former Gering resident, was brought here from Sargent for interment.
By a singular coincidence, three prominent traveling salesmen were on the week’s death list. Tom Cheek, Scottsbluff, representing Purina; Ralph W. Anderson, Gering, Wahoo Culvert Company; and Lauren H. Groves, Scottsbluff, IHC.
Robidoux blacksmith shop site marked by Oregon Trail monument under auspices of D.A.R.
80 Years Ago
The old Commercial Hotel was being remodeled to accommodate the Bender apartments.
M. Stumbaugh opened the DeLuxe bowling alleys in Gering in the former Caven Hardware location.
C.E. Clough, H.J. North, A.C. Keller, Dr. Max Gentry and Floyd Wright were named to the draft board.
Married: Gladys Lacy and Harry Thurman.
Shafer’s service occupied their new building at the corner of 10th and Q Streets.
70 Years Ago
Judge Fred Wright, pioneer attorney, passed away following an extended illness.
Married: Donna Williamson and Roy E. Rice, Gering.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Hengelfelt’s new home was the scene of a house warming.
Mrs. Richard Everett, Scottsbluff, was named to lead the county young Republicans.
Mike Morrison was heading the CROP drive in the county.
60 Years Ago
Robert Harlow, 75, died in Gering.
Gering Jaycees were asking for suggested projects to improve Gering.
Joe Huckfeldt was heading up a special Boy Scout drive.
The Lillian Ouderkirk 55,000 cubic yard earthen dam bid was approved, according to Tellford Ewing, chairman of the conservancy district. It was the first of several to control flood waters.
50 Years Ago
Assistant fire chief Carl Holfrock was named an “Outstanding Fireman” by the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben in Omaha.
Rubella immunization clinics will be held in the Scotts Bluff County schools and the Harrisburg school. The immunizations will be limited to children 1 to 11 (not 12 or over) since this is the age group that is most susceptible to rubella.
Gering National Bank purchased the corner formerly occupied by Shafer’s Texaco Service, across the corner from the courthouse, for further development.
The Gering Bulldogs appeared to have it all wrapped up with a 6-0 lead with less than a minute to play in the annual Scottsbluff-Gering game when the roof caved in. A long bomb pass put the score to 7-6 in favor of Scottsbluff.
Open house was held in the country home of Lillian Ouderkirk, honoring her mother, Mrs. Frances Yount, on her 90th birthday.
Died: Alva “Buck” Neal, 59, Melbeta; Nina J. Wilson, 87, Gering; Harry S. Orme, 56.
40 Years Ago
Gering Volunteer Fire Department purchased a new 1,200 gallon tanker truck.
Gering sugar factory began beet campaign early due to the large size of this year’s crop. Agricultural manager, Don Redman, reported 63,000 acres of beets were planted in the Gering Valley this year, 5,000 more than last year.
A 3-yard touchdown run in the final 34 seconds of play boosted Scottsbluff High to a 39-14 victory over Gering.
Glen Ross of Gering was chosen the Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmer in the Panhandle region.
The Gering City Council decided not to sponsor a semi-professional baseball team, but expressed interest in the idea if another sponsor can be found.
Died: Edgar E. Frakes, 78, Scottsbluff; Alex Hoffman, 67, Scottsbluff; Myrtle Elmquist, 70, Mitchell.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County, Gering and Scottsbluff signed a three-year agreement to consolidate their emergency communications.
Cecil Bullock and Peter Grondorf, former partners in Bullock Insurance, pled not guilty and were scheduled to stand trial on four counts of theft.
The Scotts Bluff County Handi Bus Service was scheduled to receive three new vehicles, which were powered by compressed natural gas.
Gering artist Gretchen Peters received an Award of Merit in the Museum of Nebraska Art’s Prairie Light Arts Showcase in Kearney.
Died: Lee Vohland, 87, Gering; Bernard T. Landercasper, 75, Scottsbluff; Ruth Smith, 86, Gering; Gayle Randolph Reed, 54, Mitchell; Katherine Elizabeth Hammock, 84, Morrill; Fred C. Hoft, 97, Scottsbluff; Alberta Patrick, 83, former Scottsbluff resident.
20 Years Ago
Steve Morgheim of Gering pleaded guilty to charges of bank and wire fraud in Alaska. Morgheim, who ran unsuccessfully for Gering mayor in 1998, was accused of embezzling close to $100,000 from the Anchorage Marine Dealers Association.
Nebraska Health and Human Services was still looking for a new facility. It was undecided whether to remodel an existing building or construct a new one.
So far in 2000, the Gering Volunteer Fire Department had responded to 310 calls, ranging from minor injuries to fatal accidents to fires.
The Gering volleyball team went 5-1 in the weekend’s Twin Cities Invite to move to 13-4 on the year. The only weekend loss was a 15-13, 15-10 setback against Alliance in the battle of the Bulldogs.
10 Years Ago
Scores of students from Northfield and Lincoln Elementary schools celebrated International Walk to School Day before beginning their daily class routine.
The Gering School Board in December will consider a proposal for an official Gering High School tennis team. Currently, students and volunteer coaches work on their game for eight weeks, even though they are not sanctioned by the school and are unable to play against other schools.
The Gering girls golf team qualified for the state tournament for the second straight season by finishing third in the district tournament.
