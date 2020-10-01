Yesteryears Oct. 1 2020

Gering National Bank purchased the corner formerly occupied by Shafer’s Texaco Service, across the corner from the courthouse, for further development.

The Gering Bulldogs appeared to have it all wrapped up with a 6-0 lead with less than a minute to play in the annual Scottsbluff-Gering game when the roof caved in. A long bomb pass put the score to 7-6 in favor of Scottsbluff.

Open house was held in the country home of Lillian Ouderkirk, honoring her mother, Mrs. Frances Yount, on her 90th birthday.

Died: Alva “Buck” Neal, 59, Melbeta; Nina J. Wilson, 87, Gering; Harry S. Orme, 56.

40 Years Ago

Gering Volunteer Fire Department purchased a new 1,200 gallon tanker truck.

Gering sugar factory began beet campaign early due to the large size of this year’s crop. Agricultural manager, Don Redman, reported 63,000 acres of beets were planted in the Gering Valley this year, 5,000 more than last year.

A 3-yard touchdown run in the final 34 seconds of play boosted Scottsbluff High to a 39-14 victory over Gering.

Glen Ross of Gering was chosen the Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmer in the Panhandle region.