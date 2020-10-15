Yesteryears Oct. 15 2020

130 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Ed W. Sayre, a son.
E.B. Hudson was the new foreman at the PF Ranch.
The Mutual Ditch was being filled by the Huffer pump, built to water the school section cornering the Gering townsite.
Kinch McKinney, William S. Hall and George Beach advertised for final proof.
120 Years Ago
Cows were selling for about $3 per cwt, on the Omaha market.
Married: Lyman S. Boyer and Miss Myrtle Smith.
Married: Harry J. Wisner and Miss Mabel Cochran.
110 Years Ago
Miller Bros. & Looney store and stock was damaged by fire.
Married: Raymond Pickerel and Miss Florence Hartman.
Mrs. Allen Chamberlain, wife of former Gering pastor, died at North Platte.
100 Years Ago
A.V. Officer, former sugar official hero, took his own life at Sterling.
Mrs. William Schleicher, 64, died at the family home in Robidoux.
Cornerstone of the new Scotts Bluff County Courthouse laid with Masonic ceremonies. It was filled with much valuable historic matter.
Births: Mr. and Mrs. Frank Riley, a son; Mr. and Mrs. Dewy Reeder, a daughter.
Married: Fred Hanich and Miss Lela Crabill.
90 Years Ago
The Rebekah drill team from Gering went to Fremont to stage their floor drill work before the state assembly.
Died: Alonzo Thurman, 66, Gering; Lyman R. Latham, 60, Minatare.
Mrs. Alex Swanson of Morrill was a victim of a fatal automobile accident.
Births: Mr. and Mrs. Roy Yaley, a son; Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Entrekin, a daughter; Mr. and Mrs. H.C. VanDecar, twin sons.
80 Years Ago
Shafer’s service staged their formal opening at Broadway and Q Streets.
Catherine Hardt, 3, Melbeta, killed when a beet truck ran over her.
Charles Clough of Minatare was named chairwoman of the county draft board. Earl Swindell was named chief clerk.
James Fullen was awarded the contract for a new building to house the Safeway store here, his bid being $17,700.
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Abraham of Juneau, Alaska, were visiting his mother in Gering.
Tom Mix, movie star, was killed in a car accident in Arizona.
70 Years Ago
T.J. Lockwood was elected district chairman for the combined Twin Cities and Morman districts of the Wyo-Braska Boy Scout Council.
Melvin J. “Mac” McKee, Gering fire chief, was advanced from second to first vice president of the Nebraska State Volunteer Firemen’s association.
Floyd Edgar was elected grand senior warden of the Nebraska grand encampment order of Odd Fellows at Hastings.
Died: William A. Allsbrooks, 72, resident of Gering for 26 years.
60 Years Ago
Construction started on Bank of Gering building. Leo Van Dittie, who moved here from Denver is president.
Collier Electric announced that cable TV would be operating within the week.
The GHS band won its 11th superior rating at Boulder.
Renee Weggelin was named district princess in the annual make it yourself with wool contest.
50 Years Ago
Mrs. L.J. Laughlin, Mrs. Dorothy Ponder and Mrs. C.O. Lyda were awarded certificates for 50-year membership in Gering American Legion Auxiliary Unit 36.
Mrs. Harold D. Wells was honored as a 50-year member by Scotts Bluff Chapter 133, Order of Eastern Star.
Janet Gorr and Ron Reuter were crowned Minatare homecoming royalty during halftime of the game with Bridgeport.
No clues as to the identity of a mummified body found near Gordon, according to the office of County Sheriff George Pochon. The body was found two miles east of Gordon.
Died: Theodore H. Cox, 69, Scottsbluff; Nellie Gray Benson, 91; William H. Ostenberg, California, former Scottsbluff resident; Pansy Prickett, 55, Scottsbluff; Harry A. Banghart, 69, Scottsbluff; Walter Griffith, 76, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
Gering’s homecoming king and queen were Mark Winchell and Sharon Deter. Their attendants were Russ Cyr and Teresa Berger, first attendants, and Dan Weinmeister and Julie Brashear, second attendants.
Gering City Council gave police chief Kelly Gaskill authority to start a reserve police force to help during special functions.
Straight Townsend, Gering, was honored by the Nebraska State Bar Association as a 50-year member.
Karen Briscoe and Dean Kelley were crowned Minatare High School homecoming king and queen. First attendants were Cheryl DeKrugger and Mike Nichols. Second attendants were Amy Weis and Kevin Schneider.
Panhandle American Field Service exchange students and their host families were honored during a Recognition Day Program.
Died: Carl Funk, 63, Bayard; Arthur Mayfield, 55, Morrill; Julia Schroeder, 71, Scottsbluff; Thelma Polly, 69, former Minatare resident; Thomas W. Glenn, 66, Scottsbluff; Debra Morris, 17, Scottsbluff; Katherine Kinsfather, 80, Morrill; Lola Knudtson, 59, Scottsbluff; Edie May Van Winkle, 86, Gering.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners requested that the county attorney draft a resolution allowing the county to fine railroads for blocking county intersections.
Sultan, Kitra and Rasha were the names given to three new tiger cubs at the Riverside Zoo.
Joyce Hillman and Tom Brower, candidates for state legislature in District 48, debated at Western Nebraska Community College.
Died: Chris William Hackman, 31, former Gering resident; Alma Hoffman, 68, Henry; Mary Meyer, 76, Morrill; Charles W. Godsey, 77, former Scottsbluff resident; Helen Schaeffer, 61, former Gering resident; Mildren I. Schneider, 63, Bayard; Margaret Ellis, 92, Gering; Iona Sophie Berry, 78, McGrew; San W. Dayton, 44, Morrill; Leona Mary Rochon, 87, Scottsbluff; Maria Luna Ramirez, 61, Scottsbluff; Mary Stuckert, 82, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Gering students were preparing to celebrate Red Ribbon Week, celebrating a lifestyle free of alcohol and drug use.
More than 100 Lincoln Elementary first and second graders visited the Adams Family Pumpkin Patch to search for their favorite pumpkins.
The Gering schools received a number of enhancements to the system’s computer network over the summer.
John Hehnke and Jerry Ott were candidates to represent Ward IV on the Gering City Council.
10 Years Ago
Incumbent mayor Susan Wiedeman was facing challengers Edwin Mayo and Kent Ewing, a write-in candidate. Ward I incumbent Daniel Smith was being challenged by Ric E. Johns.
The North Platte Valley Museum gifted a Wyoming museum with a box of glass negatives.
Gering’s football team suffered its fifth straight setback, a 24-14 loss to Alliance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!