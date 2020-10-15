Yesteryears Oct. 15 2020

Janet Gorr and Ron Reuter were crowned Minatare homecoming royalty during halftime of the game with Bridgeport.

No clues as to the identity of a mummified body found near Gordon, according to the office of County Sheriff George Pochon. The body was found two miles east of Gordon.

Died: Theodore H. Cox, 69, Scottsbluff; Nellie Gray Benson, 91; William H. Ostenberg, California, former Scottsbluff resident; Pansy Prickett, 55, Scottsbluff; Harry A. Banghart, 69, Scottsbluff; Walter Griffith, 76, Scottsbluff.

40 Years Ago

Gering’s homecoming king and queen were Mark Winchell and Sharon Deter. Their attendants were Russ Cyr and Teresa Berger, first attendants, and Dan Weinmeister and Julie Brashear, second attendants.

Gering City Council gave police chief Kelly Gaskill authority to start a reserve police force to help during special functions.

Straight Townsend, Gering, was honored by the Nebraska State Bar Association as a 50-year member.

Karen Briscoe and Dean Kelley were crowned Minatare High School homecoming king and queen. First attendants were Cheryl DeKrugger and Mike Nichols. Second attendants were Amy Weis and Kevin Schneider.