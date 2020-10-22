Yesteryears Oct. 22 2020

Students in the area received Rubella shots.

Mrs. Cleone Beedy named new Scotts Bluff County superintendent of schools.

Laurie Harvey, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Walter Harvey, and Scott Warner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bud Warner, were named homecoming royalty at Gering-Bridgeport game.

Sandy Soule and Robert Shipman were crowned king and queen of Harrisburg homecoming royalty during halftime of the game with Lyman.

Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Alexander were one of two families honored at annual Banner County Soil and Water Conservation Awards banquet. Also honored was Myrtle Edens.

Reigning over homecoming activities at Melbeta were Susan Loose and Steve Batt.

Died: Fred Uhrich, 63, Lincoln; Mrs. George Binning, 75, Kimball; Helen Layer, 69, Gering; Mrs. Warren Boodry, 72, Scottsbluff.

40 Years Ago

A recent survey by the Downtown Improvement Committee showed most Gering merchants favor the establishment of a business improvement district in Gering.

Campaign chairman Maurie Deines said he expects United Way to reach their goal of $134,000 this year.