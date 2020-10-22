Yesteryears Oct. 22 2020

130 Years Ago
Born: To Mr. and Mrs. Ed Gering, a son.
Mrs. Norman DeMott died at her home in Winter Creek precinct.
The Democratic county convention nominated Col. Perry Braziel for commissioner.
120 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. John H. Hall, a son; to Mr. and Mrs. E.T. Westervelt, a son.
Russell Thorpe of Lusk was bringing in 7,000 sheep and 1,500 cattle to winter in Gering Valley.
110 Years Ago
Married: Frank Kingrey and Olive Knotts.
Contract for the new high school building at Scottsbluff awarded to C.R. Inman for $22,000.
100 Years Ago
Ira Hubbard, Gering Valley pioneer citizen, died at age 55.
Married: Fred E. Buerstetta and Miss Mary Hutton.
The Union Pacific began operating Sunday trains on the new line.
John Lindgren of Bayard was fatally shot by a bootlegger while deputized as an assistant by Marshall Webb.
Morrill county commissioners designated the Oregon Trail Highway through that county, following a similar action by the Scotts Bluff County board.
90 Years Ago
The state firemen’s convention was held at Scottsbluff.
Died: Marion S. Fisher, 45, McGrew pioneer resident.
Final official decision signed in the department of the interior whereby full ownership of the reclamation power plants was accorded to four districts under the Pathfinder system.
Dorothy Barden, Redington girl, forged into the limelight as a parachute jumper from a plane at Bridgeport.
80 Years Ago
Died: Frank E. Stearns, former valley merchant and legislator, Norfolk; Chris Pfeifer, pioneer cowboy, Gering; C.D. Henderson, Bridgeport.
Married: Roy Weatherfield and Virginia Burkey.
Harley Tanner Jr., was sailing from New York to Panama prior to enrollment at Annapolis.
First oil was applied to the Oregon Trail Highway east of Gering.
Thelma Burge left for Quincy, Illinois, to instruct in business college.
70 Years Ago
Two Gering men, Jack Stevens and Howard Bott, were instantly killed in an auto mishap.
Harold Roth purchased an interest in Blue J Feeds.
The Gering factory has been averaging around 1,800 tons of beet slice daily.
Roger Sands, Bob Larsen, Milt Rothenberger, Franklin Sands, Mrs. J.L. Boley, Timmy Ryan, Mrs. Lore Schatzley and others appeared in a home talent play “It’s a Date,” sponsored by the Gering American Legion Auxiliary.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ingwerson, a daughter; to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Kissell, a son.
Died: John T. Nystrom.
60 Years Ago
Gering firemen Harvey Williams, Bob Larsen, Manford Prickett, Don Tjardes, LeRoy Elliott, Bill Hamburger, Carl Robertson, Bert Bartow, Melvin McKee, Kenneth Waite, Pete Bertram and Leonard Cook attended the 78th annual session of State Volunteer Firemen in Chadron over the weekend.
The state health department approved water from a new well drilled at Gering.
Linda Lockwood and John Lewis were homecoming royalty, crowned at halftime ceremonies at Memorial Stadium. Gering won over Sidney 7-0.
Mr. and Mrs. W.N. Onstott, pioneers of Banner County, observed their 55th anniversary.
50 Years Ago
Gering National Bank observed their 60th anniversary with an open house.
Students in the area received Rubella shots.
Mrs. Cleone Beedy named new Scotts Bluff County superintendent of schools.
Laurie Harvey, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Walter Harvey, and Scott Warner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bud Warner, were named homecoming royalty at Gering-Bridgeport game.
Sandy Soule and Robert Shipman were crowned king and queen of Harrisburg homecoming royalty during halftime of the game with Lyman.
Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Alexander were one of two families honored at annual Banner County Soil and Water Conservation Awards banquet. Also honored was Myrtle Edens.
Reigning over homecoming activities at Melbeta were Susan Loose and Steve Batt.
Died: Fred Uhrich, 63, Lincoln; Mrs. George Binning, 75, Kimball; Helen Layer, 69, Gering; Mrs. Warren Boodry, 72, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
A recent survey by the Downtown Improvement Committee showed most Gering merchants favor the establishment of a business improvement district in Gering.
Campaign chairman Maurie Deines said he expects United Way to reach their goal of $134,000 this year.
Department of Energy lists hundreds of oil companies involved in over pricing oil products. The department is taking legal action to correct overcharges in excess of $71 million.
Mrs. Evelyn Gering received her 50-year membership pin of the Royal Neighbors of Scottsbluff.
Died: John Pedersen, 76, Mitchell; Josephine Stanker, Scottsbluff; Ora White, 69, Scottsbluff; Helen Redler, 64, Scottsbluff; Melvin Schuppan, 66, Scottsbluff; Richard Brunz, 30, former Mitchell resident.
30 Years Ago
A controversial hog collecting and receiving station west of Scottsbluff on Highway 92 was scheduled to open in November.
The Nebraska Department of Roads announced expansion of Highway 71 to four lanes would begin in 1992.
Gering mayor Bob Unzicker announced the Tressler Development Group would withdraw as developer of record for the proposed convention center.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners requested a hearing before the Public Service Commission to address the problems of railroads elevating county crossings and trains blocking county roads.
Sue Carlson, the former bookkeeper of Chain Oil Co., plead guilty to five charges of Class III felony forgery. She also plead no contest to five other forgery charges as part of a plea agreement.
Gering firefighter Jim Lawson was elected to the office of second vice president of the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighter’s Association.
Died: Ismae Freouf, 79, Gering; Erwin S. Hansen, 74, former Scottsbluff resident; Shirley R. Keil, 60, Minatare; Marvin C. McMaster Sr., 76, Gering; Phillip Schreiner, 77, Scottsbluff; Claude Rutter, 67, Mitchell; Charlie A. Bowers, 80, Bayard; Francis Ellsworth Ackerman, 76, Scottsbluff; Ofilia Hernandez, 72, Mitchell.
20 Years Ago
Candidates for the Scotts Bluff County Commission, Gering City Council and Gering School Board answered questions from the media and the public at a forum at the Gering Civic Center.
Nadine Sieb announced her retirement from Gering New Horizons at the end of the year.
Members of the Gering City Council voted to approve an intergovernmental contract to purchase the former U.S. Bank building in Gering for the law enforcement co-location project.
10 Years Ago
Mayoral candidates Susan Wiedeman, Edwin Mayo and Kent Ewing participated in a debate sponsored by the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee.
A deal was close to being signed between the City of Gering and WRK, a development company seeking to bring a new grocery store into the former Sun Mart building.
Gering volleyball coach Craig Schadwinkel earned his 500th career win as the Bulldogs swept Bridgeport in three sets at Gering High School.
Running back Josh Swanson topped 1,000 yards for the season as Gering closed the campaign with a 31-7 win over Sidney.
