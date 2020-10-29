Yesteryears Oct. 29 2020

The Gering High football team defeated McCook 19-13 in overtime, earning the Bulldogs the third berth in the state playoffs.

Died: Sarah Elaine Ramirez, 46, Scottsbluff; Harriet Louisa Scharton, 73, Gering; Leona A. Aaberg, 95, Gering; Mitchell Doyle Harding, 28, former Gering resident; Carol Ann Walgren, 37, Gering; Myrel Edith Celesky, 92, former Scottsbluff resident; James Laurence Tillman, 69, Gering; Garry Lucas, 77, Scottsbluff; Jay Lindsay Howell, 25, former Gering resident.

20 Years Ago

Local leaders say the coming election is “probably as important as any for a long time.” Former Gering mayor Bob Unzicker said the city council needs to elect positive people and get away from the cynicism that has permeated the council.

Brandon Summers, 20, was recovering from a gunshot wound after authorities chased him in a stolen sheriff deputy’s vehicle. Summers stole the vehicle while deputies were searching his vehicle. Summers eventually crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. He was shot by a Gering police officer, who had responded to provide backup.