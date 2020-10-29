Yesteryears Oct. 29 2020

130 Years Ago
Irvine post office announced for Creighton Valley, but the name was later changed to Larissa.
At an old settlers meeting held north of Minatare, John R. Lendrum was elected president.
A daily star mail route was established from Gering to Alliance with intervening post offices at Seda, Malinda, Burbank and Gregg.
120 Years Ago
Married: Court B. Ferguson and Laura May Learned.
W.W. White of Banner County decided to locate at Cheyenne.
Work commenced on the grade for the Gering and Southern railroad.
Vaughn post office was established at Col. Tom Powers place in Wyoming.
110 Years Ago
Married: Fred H. Stone and Miss Rita Williams.
George B. Luft was arranging to start a new clothing store at Scottsbluff.
H.M. Warren, a Mitchell real estate man, was arrested for forgery.
100 Years Ago
District meeting of newspaper men was held in Gering.
Births: Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Elmer, a daughter; Mr. and Mrs. Louis Sorensen, a son.
George Hills, 60, died at his home near Scottsbluff.
90 Years Ago
Memorial services held in district court for R.W. Hobart, judge, and M.H. McHenry, clerk, deceased.
Senator Borah of Idaho addressed a Republican meeting at Scottsbluff.
The City of Gering was extending its service on rural lines in the valley, completed as far south as the Pattison corner.
Gene Shirley killed in an accident at the Lyman sugar factory.
80 Years Ago
Alex Meter, J. Weimer and E.L. Shrader were the first three Gering men in the draft call.
Louis Baker, who had been reported missing, was said to have enlisted in the Canadian army.
70 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. A.B. Wood, a valley pioneer, coming here from Cozad in 1887; Noble L. Stewart in Oregon, Jennie Grubbs, Banner pioneer; Mrs. O.A. Young, Scottsbluff.
Mrs. J.P. Westervelt was honored as a long-time president of West Lawn Cemetery board.
Col. John Olmsted, former Gering teacher, was named a Holland instructor. He served as an American spy in Holland during World War II.
60 Years Ago
The Gering beet harvest was nearly 90 percent complete.
Charles Davey was named to head the local industrial corporation.
Melvin McKee was one of six in Nebraska to be accorded Ak-Sar-Ben master fireman recognition.
Gering High School students were taking the Iowa and Flannagan aptitude tests.
A $250,000 goal has been set by the coordinating committee in Gering for the development drive of the West Nebraska General Hospital.
50 Years Ago
Nearly 2,000 people attended the 60th anniversary celebration of the Gering National Bank. Mrs. Goldie Ridge of Gering won the Grand Prize, a color television set.
Bob Cox, candidate for a seat on the Board of Education of Nebraska Western College, was guest speaker at Gering Chamber of Commerce. He said students at the college didn’t intend to give a false impression of the cost of a new college when SAC was campaigning for a new college on a county-wide basis.
Gering Past Noble Grands club named Mrs. Mabel Young as “queen of the day.”
Dan Wilder remains yet to be beaten as individual champ in cross country.
Died: Rank Hrasky, 77, Mitchell; Raymond F. Crosby, 61, Scottsbluff; Mary Kraft, 64, Scottsbluff; Walter Margheim, 49, Mitchell; Marie Blackburn, 66, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. J. Chris Peterson, of Gering, died from injuries they received when struck by a car on M Street.
The Gering City Council heard ideas on how to protect the view of Scott Bluff National Monument and what measures the council could take in line with city statutes to regulate development west of Highway 71 between the north boundary of the Meadows Subdivision and Country Club Road.
The county lodging tax will become a reality at the beginning of next year.
Harry Hokamp, president of the board, spoke to about 75 members and guests of the North Platte Valley Historical Association during the annual meeting.
Died: David Strauch, 69, Mitchell; Nolberta Mertinez, 66, Scottsbluff; Walter Bastron, 58, former Bayard resident; Claude K. Pittman, 70, former Minatare resident; Cathering Kimbrell, 84, Scottsbluff; Jean Thompson, 68, Mitchell; John Halstead, 73, Gering.
30 Years Ago
Nile Valley Cooperative Grain and Milling Co., located on 10th Street, closed after 46 years in business.
The Gering City Council approved a plan to build low income elderly apartments at Fifth and K Streets.
The Gering High School volleyball team went after its third straight District A-6 championship in North Platte.
The Gering High football team defeated McCook 19-13 in overtime, earning the Bulldogs the third berth in the state playoffs.
Died: Sarah Elaine Ramirez, 46, Scottsbluff; Harriet Louisa Scharton, 73, Gering; Leona A. Aaberg, 95, Gering; Mitchell Doyle Harding, 28, former Gering resident; Carol Ann Walgren, 37, Gering; Myrel Edith Celesky, 92, former Scottsbluff resident; James Laurence Tillman, 69, Gering; Garry Lucas, 77, Scottsbluff; Jay Lindsay Howell, 25, former Gering resident.
20 Years Ago
Local leaders say the coming election is “probably as important as any for a long time.” Former Gering mayor Bob Unzicker said the city council needs to elect positive people and get away from the cynicism that has permeated the council.
Brandon Summers, 20, was recovering from a gunshot wound after authorities chased him in a stolen sheriff deputy’s vehicle. Summers stole the vehicle while deputies were searching his vehicle. Summers eventually crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. He was shot by a Gering police officer, who had responded to provide backup.
Three of the top six ranked teams according to the Omaha World-Herald were set to compete in the B-6 District Volleyball Tournament in Gering. Third-ranked Ogallala, fourth-ranked Alliance and sixth-ranked Gering will be in the tournament along with Scottsbluff and Sidney.
10 Years Ago
Unofficial numbers showed Edwin Mayo had won election as Gering mayor, defeating write-in challenger Kent Ewing and incumbent Susan Wiedeman.
In the only contested City Council race, incumbent Don Smith retained his seat, defeating challenger Rick Johns.
American Legion National Commander Jimmie L. Foster visited Gering and spoke to members of American Legion Post 36.
The Gering volleyball team had reached the semifinals of the Class B, District 6 tournament in Ogallala.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!