Yesteryears Oct. 8 2020

130 Years Ago
Omer M. Kem was in Gering as a candidate for Congress on the Populist ticket.
John Powers was building a concrete house on his ranch a few miles east of Bar-T ranch.
Lot L. Feltham for county attorney and Elmer J. Morse for commissioner was the result of a hotly contested Republican convention. It required 26 ballots to nominate Feltham over M.J. Huffman.
120 Years Ago
A bridge bond election was called in Tabor precinct.
E.O. Wilberger loaded out three cars of hay from Minatare.
H.C. Armstrong was circulating a petition for a saloon license in Gering.
110 Years Ago
A Rebekah lodge was instituted in Gering with 20 members.
Henry T. Johnson was building a fine country home north of Minatare.
C.D. Snyder announced he would build a grain elevator at Scottsbluff.
100 Years Ago
Jack Milan, 12, was killed when run over by a grocery truck.
Oynes Ontevaros, a Minatare man, stabbed to death by Manuel Garcia in a fuss over a pet cat.
Banner County Commissioners contracted for the building of the south end of Stage Hill Road.
Nebraska railway commission held a hearing in Gering on the application of the Union Pacific to build its extension westward from Haig.
90 Years Ago
Fred H. Walters was elected commander of the Gering Legion Post.
Walter Shaver, 49, died from various injuries received in a field accident on the Shaver farm southwest of the city.
Deaths: Joseph Oberfelder, Sidney; William M. Pullen, Bayard; John H. Cunningham, Morrill; Miss Emma Dorn, Scottsbluff.
80 Years Ago
Over 10 members of the Gering High School football team attended the Indiana-Nebraska football game in Lincoln.
Died: “Perry” Hayes, Kiowa pioneer of 1886.
M.J. Mattes, custodian, reported that 108,536 people visited Scotts Bluff National Monument during the travel year of 1940.
A one-day draft registration was held in the county.
70 Years Ago
Pfc. Reuben Schrader of Scottsbluff was killed in Korea.
Jake Brehm announced he would build a $30,000 bakery in Gering.
Married: Miriam Elliott and Kenneth Wetzig, Gering; Joanne Johns and Sgt. G. Delane Emerick, Melbeta.
Delbert W. Hanson, 24, died in flames as he rescued his 6-month-old son from his blazing farmhouse at Stegall.
60 Years Ago
Loss from a fire that destroyed the Lupher Elevator and contents at Minatare was estimated at $100,000.
Clarence Larsen was appointed Gering city clerk.
Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Golden leased the Gering Hotel cafe.
Tom Spence was named president of the Nebraska Young Republicans.
M.C. McMaster Jr., of Gering, was the recipient of a $1,500 teaching scholarship at Nebraska university.
The Gering High band attended band day at Colorado University.
Mrs. Martha Rohrick, Scottsbluff, was named one of six Nebraska electors.
50 Years Ago
Heavy, wet snow covered the Panhandle area, putting a stop to the sugar beet harvest.
Gering Postmaster, Emanuel Roth, presented the Treasury Department’s Patriotic Service award to Gering Firemen’s auxiliary. The award was given for their outstanding sales of savings stamps.
Two farm families, Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Alexander and Mr. and Mrs. Myrle Edens, honored at Banner County Soil and Water Conservation Awards banquet.
Wheat prices, $1.15; Great Northerns, $7.50 and Pintos, $7.00.
Edi Gnese, Gering’s American Field Service student from Switzerland, said football is great and real exciting, and got into the thick of the Gering-Alliance game as extra point kicker.
Died: Louis William Decker, Sun City, Arizona, former manager of Gering Safeway store; Frank O’Shea, 63, Scottsbluff, Anna K. Brening, 68, Scottsbluff; Ivan H. Brummett, 78, Henry; Thomas G. Fulton, 89, Mitchell; Mrs. Lilly Lawrence, 72, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
The Seventh Annual Ed Dulaney Canoe Derby was held at Big Lake Alice. Troop 18-A, led by scoutmaster Ray Steyer, placed third in the competition. Team members Matt Boice, Dennie Reindl, Mike Dulaney and Jerry Fegler, shared the honors.
Director of business services William Rachow reported to the Gering School Board that the conversion of school buses to enable them to run on propane is near completion.
Died: Ira Cartwright, 57, Scottsbluff; Amos Randall, 67, Minatare; Victor Kisler, 69, former Scottsbluff resident; Henry Ferreyra, 69, Scottsbluff; Ferne Gorst, 84, Gering; Alden Vorse, 61, Bayard; Rex Hill, 22, Scottsbluff; Geoirge Parish, 77, Gering; Margaret Lohse, 89, former Scottsbluff resident; Clara Zitterkopf, 67, Gering; J.M. Yocum, former Gering sugar factory foreman.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Chuck Fairbanks recommended the construction of a new jail to alleviate overcrowded conditions at the current facility.
The Gering City Council approved a rebate program for residents who switch from gas to electricity.
The Gering School Board said it would cut all co-curricular activities if a two-percent spending lid was approved by Nebraska voters in November. It would have included the elimination of all sports, bands and choirs, speech debates and school plays.
Died: Norma Jean Gross, 50, Gering; Pauline Kampbell, 76, Gering; Nadeane Lucerne Moore, 68, Gering; Benjamin H. King, 70, Gering.
20 Years Ago
During the past summer, 23 teenagers from western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming spent three weeks uncovering an ancient civilization in New Mexico.
Owners of Pasta Villa were preparing to move the restaurant to its new home in the old Gering Clothing building at 1455 10th Street. The new location will more than double the restaurant’s seating capacity.
The Scotts Bluff County jail faced overcrowding, completing several months with an average inmate count exceeding the rated capacity of 64.
Incumbent Larry Gibbs and challenger Milton Kaufman were vying for the City Council Ward III seat.
10 Years Ago
Members of a Farm and Ranch Museum planning committee broke ground for a new building on the east side of the main museum that will house an operational blacksmith shop.
The Gering Fire Department, established Aug. 10, 1914, responds to between 500 and 550 calls annually, according to fire chief Jay Templar.
Promoters were continuing to make presentations to reinforce the need for a new Lincoln Elementary School.
Gering senior Paris Miller rounded out her high school golf career by placing sixth at the Class B state tournament.
