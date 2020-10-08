Yesteryears Oct. 8 2020

30 Years Ago

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Chuck Fairbanks recommended the construction of a new jail to alleviate overcrowded conditions at the current facility.

The Gering City Council approved a rebate program for residents who switch from gas to electricity.

The Gering School Board said it would cut all co-curricular activities if a two-percent spending lid was approved by Nebraska voters in November. It would have included the elimination of all sports, bands and choirs, speech debates and school plays.

Died: Norma Jean Gross, 50, Gering; Pauline Kampbell, 76, Gering; Nadeane Lucerne Moore, 68, Gering; Benjamin H. King, 70, Gering.

20 Years Ago

During the past summer, 23 teenagers from western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming spent three weeks uncovering an ancient civilization in New Mexico.

Owners of Pasta Villa were preparing to move the restaurant to its new home in the old Gering Clothing building at 1455 10th Street. The new location will more than double the restaurant’s seating capacity.

The Scotts Bluff County jail faced overcrowding, completing several months with an average inmate count exceeding the rated capacity of 64.