Yesteryears – October 21, 2021

The Northfield first addition, consisting of approximately 45 acres, was annexed by the Gering City Council to the City of Gering.

The Great Western Sugar Company paid beet growers $4,067,000 as the fourth and final payment for the 1960 beet crop.

Mr. and Mrs. George Myers, owners and operators of Myers Drug Store in Gering, purchased the Saults Drug Store in Chadron from Mrs. Saults Dietzel.

Gering Boy Scouts received the Ad Altare Del medal from the Most Reverend John L. Paschang, Bishop of Grand Island, were Steve Robinson, Steve King, Mike Sievers, Charles Flammang, Rodney King, Joe Masek and Fred Marez.

50 Years Ago

Don Harper arrived in Gering to take over the duties as superintendent of Scotts Bluff and Agate Fossil Beds National Monuments.

A $180,000 fund drive officially got underway by the North Platte Valley Historical Association, Inc., to raise money to construct a 10,000-square-foot historical museum depicting the history of the first western Nebraska white man to date. The city of Gering has donated space for the new museum in Oregon Trail Park.