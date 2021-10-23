Yesteryears – October 21, 2021

130 Year Ago
Charles E. Neeley advertised for final proof on his homestead.
Seymour Dickinson was hauling lumber from Kimball to a new house on his farm on Irish Flats.
C.W. Johnson, banker in Gering, principalship of a new normal college at Lincoln.
120 Years Ago
Married: J.M. Carr and Miss Adah Johnson of Lexington.
Contract or enlarging the central canal was awarded to Ed W. Sayre.
D.H. Cole of Labonte, Wyoming, bought the Reeves land, a Winter Creek precinct.
O.W. Gardner began the erection of a brick office building on the corner now occupied by the Gering Hotel.
110 Year Ago
Married: Charles Williams and Miss Flora Huffman.
William Weber left for a trip to the old country, where he was born.
A new Woodman lodge with 40 members was organized at McGrew.
The Democratic county committee was running two columns of paid advertising for the county ticket.
100 Years Ago
Married: Victor Dutton and Miss Lillian Brown.
Died: Mrs. James McKinley and Mrs. Lee Clifton.
Warren Bros. embarked in the battery business in Gering.
Mrs. Robert G. Simmons became president of the state American Legion Auxiliary.
Mrs. Emily Hornberger came to the valley and, upon her return to Lincoln as state chief of the Bureau of Child Welfare, broadcasted a sob story about the children’s work in beet fields, which was pronounced ridiculous by people here.
90 Years Ago
Cooperative cheese company negotiated a $40,000 federal loan.
Gering Public Library removed from quarters in the courthouse to basement of the Gering Hotel.
Mrs. Adelia Scott was made a state life member by the WCTU.
General News: Thomas A. Edison died and Al Capone was convicted.
80 Years Ago
Leroy Bartlett, 27, and Eddie McKee, 15, both of Gering, were killed in separate hunting accidents.
W.F. McGriff was elected Gering Chamber of Commerce president, succeeding C.R. Barton. Dr. Max Gentry was chosen vice president, Richard Prohs, treasurer, L.M. Evans, secretary.
County Commissioners conferred at Lincoln with state highway officials on plans to relieve traffic congestion between Gering and Scottsbluff. Proposed was a four lane highway with a new bridge over the river, two blocks east of the existing one.
Died: John F. Cook, 85, older brother of Captain James H. Cook of the Cook Ranch and post office at Agate; Amzy W. Schooley, 80; Mrs. Polly Margaret Spurgin, 73
70 Years Ago
Died: A.J. Hampton, Banner pioneer; Conrad Kaufman, Gering farmer; Mrs. A.E. Ozenbaugh, Gering; Earl Winchell, Lyman
Ronald Dutton of Gering, ranking second in a class of several hundred, was offered his choice in several air force categories.
Tom and Clara Hatton observed their golden wedding.
Pattison Flowers changed to the Hill Flower and Gift shop.
Mrs. Neva Miller’s dancing students played to a full house in recital.
60 Years Ago
Tuesday, Oct. 24, marked the end of the Pony Express centennial and the beginning of the first transcontinental telegraph centennial.
W.D. Aeschenbracher, director of the Nebraska State Historical Society, spoke to a committee of interested residents, who wished to begin a Scotts Bluff Historical Society.
The Northfield first addition, consisting of approximately 45 acres, was annexed by the Gering City Council to the City of Gering.
The Great Western Sugar Company paid beet growers $4,067,000 as the fourth and final payment for the 1960 beet crop.
Mr. and Mrs. George Myers, owners and operators of Myers Drug Store in Gering, purchased the Saults Drug Store in Chadron from Mrs. Saults Dietzel.
Gering Boy Scouts received the Ad Altare Del medal from the Most Reverend John L. Paschang, Bishop of Grand Island, were Steve Robinson, Steve King, Mike Sievers, Charles Flammang, Rodney King, Joe Masek and Fred Marez.
50 Years Ago
Don Harper arrived in Gering to take over the duties as superintendent of Scotts Bluff and Agate Fossil Beds National Monuments.
A $180,000 fund drive officially got underway by the North Platte Valley Historical Association, Inc., to raise money to construct a 10,000-square-foot historical museum depicting the history of the first western Nebraska white man to date. The city of Gering has donated space for the new museum in Oregon Trail Park.
Died: Mrs. Ila Giles, 57, Morrill; Mrs. Harriett Wilson, 90, California, former Morrill resident; Fred Scoggan, 79, Morrill; Mrs. Goldie Favinger, 71, Scottsbluff; Grace Morby, 86, Englewood, Colorado, former area resident; Harold E. Shelstrom, 79, Gering; Mrs. R. Cunningham, 55, Morrill; Katherine Christianson, Mitchell; Simon D. Mihan, 80, Lyman; Ferrill Spier, 59, Scottsbluff; Charles M. Mackrill, 61, Gering
40 Years Ago
The building of a Union Pacific connector line between Van Tassell, Wyoming, and a point just south of Morrill was discussed at a city council meeting.
Gering school board members heard five of the district’s six music instructors give an update on the system’s music program.
C.W. McMillan, assistant secretary to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, spoke at a fundraising dinner for Virginia Smith in Scottsbluff.
Randy McKibbin of Gering won the Courier first place prize for correctly picking all 16 games in the Courier football contest.
Gov. Ronald Luedtke announced his candidacy for re-election.
Died: Elfreida Wagner Williams, 68, of Belleair Bluffs, Florida, former Scottsbluff resident; Jesus Garcia, 80, Gering; May V. Egan, 80, Scottsbluff; John Muth, 64, Oregon, former Scottsbluff resident; Carolina Magdaleno, 73, Minatare; Ernest W. Johnson, 94, Scottsbluff; Kerry Brunner, 19, Mitchell; Ricky Dean Herdt, 18, Mitchell
30 Years Ago
The Gering Tourism Committee announced plans to build a replica of the old Robidoux Trading Post in Carter Canyon.
Scotts Bluff County Commisioners approved an expansion of the Hutchinson feedlot west of Haig.
Lois Herbel of Gering was presented with the first Scotts Bluff County Travel Industry Award for an individual.
By a vote of 454-175, Gering voters rejected Keno for the city.
Died: Madeline Quinn Leonard, 78, Scottsbluff; Jean E. Speedlin, 72, Gering; Myrtle E. Hade, 79, Scottsbluff; Robert Schilling, 61, Scottsbluff; Abraham Schwindt, 71, Gering
20 Years Ago
The new TCD board is made up of: Shane Aulick, Joyce Hillman, Owen Palm, Irwin Rushall, Joe Schon, Bill Trumbull, Bob Unzicker, Stan Walker and Dewey Zeir.
Ron Ernst, director of parks and recreation for Gering, has been selected by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum (NSA) to receive its Blazing Star Award.
Adam Martin, a senior music education major at Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, will perform with the Dana College Concert Band.
Died: Verna Price, 78, Gering; Jim Curtis, 59, Omaha, Nebraska; Lucille Van Kirk, 82, Gering; Rosalie Rohnke, 81, Scottsbluff
10 Years Ago
City of Terrytown employees Hugo Chairez and Ken Furrey received awards from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. This is the first time the NE Rural Water Association has given the awards to two employees from the same municipality.