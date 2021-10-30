Yesteryears — October 28, 2021

130 Years Ago
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ira Hubbard a son.
O.O. McHenry was building a new stone house at Caldwell.
A daily mail stage route established between Gering and Camp Clarke.
120 Years Ago
W.S. Pickering made final proof.
Chas. McComsey bought a half section of land from Robert Smith.
Joe Anderson’s drug store was burglarized – cigars and candles taken mostly.
Ray Carling bought an interest in the blacksmith shop, the new firm being Gross & Carling.
110 Years Ago
Gering Mercantile Company announced it would build a new store building.
George E. Mark extended his newspaper work by purchasing the Henry Item.
John R. Stilts, former prominent valley pioneer, died at Klamath Falls, Oregon.
100 Years Ago
Married: Oliver L. Jones and Miss Vera Springer.
Donald W. Blackburn was appointed county clerk.
The body of James McConnachie, killed in the Argonne, arrived from France for burial.
Fair prospects reported for the independent sugar factory at Minatare.
Will H. Lamm, postmaster, filed his resignation.
90 Years Ago
Joseph H. Sell, 59, Union Pacific agent at Haig, died.
Five men were killed in an airplane crash at Alliance.
Two men died in the city jail, pronounced to be the result of drinking poison hootch, both itinerants.
Deaths: J.P. Hilyard, 75, Mitchell; John H. Calderwood, 47, Gering; Dr. H.H. Bellwood, Alliance
80 Years Ago
Louis Hendrickson, 80, early settler, killed himself; Dr. Guy Brown, former Gering dentist, died in Holdrege; Walter P. Ford, 64, veteran telephone lineman, shot himself at Scottsbluff.
Rev. and Mrs. William Staton of Philadelphia arrived in Gering to assume the pastorate of the St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church.
Millard Weber, 18, Gering, won the county 4-H potato contest and was selected to compete in a state meet in Lincoln.
70 Years Ago
Several “questionable nurse students” were given the old heave-ho as they tried to sell magazines in Gering.
Died: Mrs. Max Osthoff, Mitchell.
Val Peterson filed for U.S. Senator.
Mari Sandoz paid the Courier her annual visit to glance through the files and palaver.
60 Years Ago
Terry Carpenter, Inc., sold Terry’s Drive In Theater equipment and building to Commonwealth Theaters of Kansas City.
Rev. and Mrs. Edward A. Groves and children arrived in Gering to be the rector of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church.
Tom Spence of Gering was elected president of the North Platte Valley Historical Association.
The aqualung training and qualifying classes have been completed by seven Gering volunteer firemen. They are Robert Larsen, Bill Templar, Warren Thurman, Rich Beeman, Art Updike, Harvey Williams and Harold Bott.
C.P. Robertson was named acting postmaster of the Gering Post Office.
Died: Mrs. Ernest Parmenter, 70, at Wittier, California.
50 Years Ago
State Senator Terry Carpenter of Scottsbluff said he plans to circulate petitions for the recall of the three county commissioners and County Assessor Marjorie Kleist. His comment came following a decision by Judge John Kuns in District Court dismissing a suit Carpenter brought against the county to block the recent reappraisal of property.
Members of the retail division of the Gering Chamber of Commerce adopted a Christmas promotion offering 10 free turkeys to Gering shoppers.
The Nebraska Highway Advisory Commission was audience to the Nebraska Department of Roads as they presented plans for a proposed route for the 72- mile, $38.8 million North Platte Valley Freeway through the Nebraska Panhandle.
The North Platte Valley Historical Association, Inc., announced the museum fund was now over $3,000.
Died: Howard C. Denney, 88, Scottsbluff; Ward Joder, 70, Gering; Vera Leone Myers, 80, former Gering resident died in Colorado; Arnold Bronson, 73, longtime Mitchell resident; Airman First Class Jerry Shiers, 22, Henry, died in auto accident in England; Joe Clema, 86, Gering.
40 Years Ago
Bill Madden, long time Nebraska sportswriter and columnist for the Gering Courier, was a recipient of the “Distinguished Service Award” presented by the National Interscholastic Athletic Association (NIAA).
County Assessor Marjorie Kleist was looking at church operated preschools for possible tax violations in the tax exempt status.
Farmers were calling the year’s best harvest record-breaking, with the average yield standing at 25 tons of beets per acre.
Rachel Kuxhausen was re-elected to the board of director of the Nebraska Hospital Housekeepers Association.
Mrs. Marianne Putman of Mitchell was elected to the Silver Haired Unicameral from the 18th district.
First class postage fees went up to 20 cents an ounce.
Died: Gladys Mae Childs, 70, Scottsbluff; Lorenzo Hernandez, 71, Gering; Thomas E. O’Connor, 81, Gering; Annette Cristine Warren, 35, Scottsbluff; Rev. Lawrence Dry, 89, Mitchell; Henry Darnstaedt, 80, Scottsbluff, Anna Connelly, 74, Scottsbluff; John Barlett, 64, Gering.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County certified 1991-92 tax levies, and Gering’s levy was $2.08 per $100 of assessed valuation, 33 cents lower than the previous year.
Construction crews began tearing up 11th Street between M and N Streets, getting the property ready for the new Gering Civic Center.
Died: Faye Y. Ruppert, 68, Gering; Dorothy I. Stoddard, 69, Gering; Jessie Runyan, 73, Gering; Loyd L. Ayres, 85, Scottsbluff; Clyde R. Baxter, 88, Gering; Mary E. Couchman, 86, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Wait and see appears to be the attitude of local government agencies when asked how they would deal with proposed state budget cuts.
During a Monday night planning session, members of the Gering City Council discussed whether to put the LB 840 sales tax issue on the ballot again next year.
Heritage Health Care Center in Gering has been awarded Better Health Services’ annual “Quality of Reputation” and “Quality of Facility” awards.
Pauline Upp celebrated her 80th birthday on November 4.
Died: Shirley Gilbaugh, 75, Gering; Mildred Provancial, 75, Scottsbluff; Eunice Arends, 78, Scottsbluff; Andrew Schledewitz, 94, Bayard.
10 Years Ago
Gering High School band director Randy Raines is Nebraska’s Music Educator of the Year.
Three musicians from Gering will be among those performing in the Chadron State College music department’s combined concert. Those performing are: Meagan Eitzen, trumpet; Conrad Gachne, trumpet; and Michael Mead, string bass.
Gering High School senior Amy Christensen will be among the 440 students selected to be a part of the 2011 All-State Chorus.
Died: Larry Hill, Mitchell; Darlyne Yates, Scottsbluff.