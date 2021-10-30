Yesteryears — October 28, 2021

Several “questionable nurse students” were given the old heave-ho as they tried to sell magazines in Gering.

Died: Mrs. Max Osthoff, Mitchell.

Val Peterson filed for U.S. Senator.

Mari Sandoz paid the Courier her annual visit to glance through the files and palaver.

60 Years Ago

Terry Carpenter, Inc., sold Terry’s Drive In Theater equipment and building to Commonwealth Theaters of Kansas City.

Rev. and Mrs. Edward A. Groves and children arrived in Gering to be the rector of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church.

Tom Spence of Gering was elected president of the North Platte Valley Historical Association.

The aqualung training and qualifying classes have been completed by seven Gering volunteer firemen. They are Robert Larsen, Bill Templar, Warren Thurman, Rich Beeman, Art Updike, Harvey Williams and Harold Bott.

C.P. Robertson was named acting postmaster of the Gering Post Office.

Died: Mrs. Ernest Parmenter, 70, at Wittier, California.

50 Years Ago