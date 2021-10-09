Yesteryears — October 7, 2021

Died: Clara Belle Roberts, 84, Crockette, Calif., formerly of Gering; Lloyd Denslow, Eugene, Ore., formerly of Gering; Roy Brookman, former Courier employee; Everett Davis, 81, Minatare.

John W. Henneberger, superintendent of Scotts Bluff National Monument, reported that 73,736 visitors have been to the monument so far during the year.

Al Coxon of Gering was one of the successful archers who felled a deer in the first two weeks of Nebraska’s archery season.

50 Years Ago

The Gering City Council took under advisement the question of whether the Lakota Indian Mission at 805 N Street was operating in accordance with city ordinance.

Beet harvest got underway with a good tonnage outlook.

Paper work for proposed $3,085,400 of watershed work on the south edge of Gering was forwarded to the corps of Engineers in Washington, D.C., for approval. Hopes of local watershed people were high.

Central Church of Christ sold their old church building on 11th and P Street to B & T Mattress Company of Scottsbluff.

John Shafer was crowned homecoming king and Mary Ann Rogers, queen, during halftime ceremonies.