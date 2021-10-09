Yesteryears — October 7, 2021

130 Years Ago
Col. Tom Powers took a shipment of PF cattle to Omaha.
Attorney Lot L. Feltham went west to visit his old home at Brooklyn, N.Y.
Thirty-six patents was the size of the crop ready for delivery at the Alliance land office for the week.
120 Years Ago
Frank Jones killed 28 rattlesnakes in upper Mitchell Valley in one day.
John M. Moon was taking down his log house preparing to move it to a suburban tract at Scottsbluff.
The delinquent tax list printed in the Courier was about one tenth the length of those in later periods.
110 Years Ago
Married: George Elquest and Miss Elsie Lane; Dr. C.N. Moore and Miss Urdoris Wilmeth of Salem, Iowa.
Roy Sheffer Drug Store next door to the Gering Post Office was totally destroyed by fire.
Griffith or Castle Rock was expected to be the name of the first station east of Gering on the Union Pacific, but Melbeta was the final decision.
100 Years Ago
Guy F. Carlson was named deputy by Sheriff Koenig.
Irving F. Hall was elected President of the Gering Commercial Club.
The delinquent tax list in the Courier occupied 29 columns, almost five pages.
The body of James McConnachie, killed by a German shell, arrived from France for burial at Gering.
Pete Sorensen was elected a Nebraska delegate to the annual American Legion convention at Kansas City.
90 Years Ago
Henry Kampbell boasted a potato yield of 714 bushels per acre on his farm in Gering valley.
Mr. and Mrs. S. Sorensen observed their golden wedding anniversary.
Suit was brought against Franklin Lane and his three bondsmen for an alleged shortage in his accounts as school district treasurer at Lyman.
Bayard was trimmed by Gering on the gridiron by a 30-0 score.
80 Years Ago
The delinquent tax list totaled 29 columns in the Courier.
The Fuerst oil well test on the Dorsch site was started. The driller said he thought they would “hit” at 2,000 feet.
Jim Montgomery, Don Snocker, Virginia Ponder and Jackie Lou May were G.H.S. student council officers.
Married: Lucille Hall and Willard F. McGriff, Gering; Mayne Nichols and Robert Drake, Hawaii.
Died: two valley pioneers, Mrs. Florence Brown Davis, Omaha, and William P. McCormick, Scottsbluff.
70 Years Ago
Died: Truman Schindler, Gering; Bert Donley, McGrew; John I. Scofield, Kimball.
Film star Anne Baxter and party paid Gering a visit.
Bicycle tests were given at both ward schools in Gering.
Arne Landsberg of Gering was attending Colorado U on a chemistry scholarship, having been judged one of the top graduates of high school particularly in chemistry.
The Gering High Band won a superior at band day in Boulder, Colo.
60 Years Ago
Christ Welch, who farms southeast of Gering, for the third straight year delivered the first load of beets to the Gering factory, according to S.G. Hooper, superintendent.
Mrs. C.W. Lyman, worthy matron of Scotts Bluff 133, Order of Eastern Star, honored Mrs. Harry Barton and Mrs. Gail Bishop, both 50 year members.
The Army-Navy junior high game date was set for Oct. 11, with Don Perez, coach and Doug “Roadster” Rothenberger and Jerry “Lightening” Lewis co-captains for the Army and Don Niehart, coach and Steve “Hustler” Heilbrun and Doug “Samson” Robertson, co-captains for Navy.
Died: Clara Belle Roberts, 84, Crockette, Calif., formerly of Gering; Lloyd Denslow, Eugene, Ore., formerly of Gering; Roy Brookman, former Courier employee; Everett Davis, 81, Minatare.
John W. Henneberger, superintendent of Scotts Bluff National Monument, reported that 73,736 visitors have been to the monument so far during the year.
Al Coxon of Gering was one of the successful archers who felled a deer in the first two weeks of Nebraska’s archery season.
50 Years Ago
The Gering City Council took under advisement the question of whether the Lakota Indian Mission at 805 N Street was operating in accordance with city ordinance.
Beet harvest got underway with a good tonnage outlook.
Paper work for proposed $3,085,400 of watershed work on the south edge of Gering was forwarded to the corps of Engineers in Washington, D.C., for approval. Hopes of local watershed people were high.
Central Church of Christ sold their old church building on 11th and P Street to B & T Mattress Company of Scottsbluff.
John Shafer was crowned homecoming king and Mary Ann Rogers, queen, during halftime ceremonies.
Stan Labertew and Bob Cochran, Melbeta; Steve Matthaei, Scott Warner and Dale Robinson all of Gering were members of the Chadron State College football team.
Twin City Chambers elected Dick Knight president.
Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Johns of Gering, owners of Western Auto Store, left for Spain and Africa for a nine-day tour they were awarded for being Western Auto quota busters.
Died: Ester Beavers, 73, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Alfreida Batt, 57, Denver, former valley resident; Solomon Hort, 55, Mitchell.
20 Years Ago
The Gering Planning Commission is currently developing new zoning classifications to deal with expected development once the Scottsbluff/Gering bypass project is completed.
Six students from Matt Janecek’s seventh grade “Learn For Life” class left class last week to work on the Pathway on the west side of Northfield Park.
The Alpha Eta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary sorority for women educators, presented a $300 scholarship to Sara Kelley, who is majoring in education.
Died: William Schleicher, 85, rural Gering; Leslie Foster, 67, McGrew; Helen Abbott, 89, Scottsbluff; Alejandro Gonzales, 71, Scottsbluff.
10 Years Ago
City of Gering and Gering Public School District officials celebrated International Walk to School Day in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new walkway from Country Club Road to the Bellevue Subdivision.