Yesteryears — Sept. 10 2020

130 years ago
Born to Mr. and Mrs. R.F. Neeley at Fremont, a son.
William Harding arrived from Kansas with a view of locating.
Cora E. Johnson, Josiah Hanson, George W. Jones, Andrew J. McClenahan and Andrew M. Carr advertised for final proof.
120 years ago
Hay was looking up in price. Railroad building demand made it worth about $7 in the stack.
Bond election was called to vote aid for the Gering and Southern Railroad, recently incorporated to provide a connection to Gering from the Burlington on the north side.
110 years ago
Married: W.W. Henderson and Miss Alta Duckworth.
Coal was found in the bed of Horse Creek near the state line and was being taken out at the rate of about four or five loads a day.
Oscar Lovelace went to Sunflower to teach a term of school.
Ned Gardner and Amon Downar left for Lincoln to attend the University.
100 years ago
Resolution passed by the county board officially establishing the Oregon Trail highway along the south side through the length of the county.
Laying the new cornerstone of the new Scotts Bluff County courthouse at Gering fixed for Oct. 6.
A.R. Honnold was named as chairman of the Republican county committee to succeed Robert G. Simmons.
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Steele, a son.
90 years ago
Thomas J. James, 84, pioneer north sider, died.
Married: Martin Ouderkirk and Miss Doris Stuckey.
Roy C. Craig, young Gering valley farmer, critically injured in a farm accident.
Mrs. T.M. Morrow, 56, died suddenly en route to Casper, where she was going to secure relief from asthma.
Married: Walter Sorensen and Miss Inda Hampton.
80 years ago
Died: “Newt” Williams, Union Pacific vice president and friend of the valley.
Co. F, 134th Infantry, Gering unit of the National Guard, received a call for a year of active duty, effective Nov. 25.
Died: Mrs. Mary Geis, Gering, while visiting a daughter in Oklahoma.
Married: James Reeder and Lucille Kruse.
Total attendance at the Scotts Bluff County Fair was estimated at 100,000 for the four days.
70 years ago
Dick Downer left to do research in Egypt for a year.
Gering was named the safest city of its size in Nebraska.
Died: Mrs. Elizabeth Batt, Gering; Elmer “Curly” Hotchkiss, long time Gering brick mason, in Arkansas; Virgil R. Moss, Minatare.
Gering High School class officers included the following presidents: seniors, J.R. Rogers; juniors, Bill Campbell; sophomores, Maxine Hamada; freshmen, Geraldine Rundell.
Mr. and Mrs. James B. Runyon observed their golden wedding anniversary.
Married: Dortha Lee Johns and Rolland Stoll, Gering; Maxine Harrison and Stanley Gompert, Kimball.
60 years ago
Died: E.O. Harshman, 90, pioneer of Minatare area.
President Eisenhower signed the Gering Valley Flood Bill.
Ground was broken for the Bank of Gering building.
Tom Templeton arrived as manager of the J.M. McDonald store here.
Total enrollment in Gering schools was 1,640.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Pabst observed their golden wedding anniversary.
50 years ago
Gering school enrollment showed a slight decrease in population this year.
Dean Randall, of Minatare, quietly observed his 99th birthday.
Thirty mile and hour plus winds hit the valley, causing considerable loss and additional work for the bean farmers.
The Panhandle Community Action Agency board of directors abruptly relieved Lee Soto of his duties as director of the agency.
Dale Robinson of Gering is expected to be in the starting defensive backfield when the Chadron Eagles play the Southern State College Pioneers at Springfield, South Dakota.
Steven L. Heil, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Heil of Gering, is one of 1,410 freshman cadets who have entered the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 1974.
Edi Gnesa, foreign exchange student, is staying with the Bud Warner family.
Died: Mrs. Emma Mae Spry, 85, Scottsbluff; James C. Rose, 78, Scottsbluff; Mary Ann Dunn, Banner County pioneer; Freda Goldie Pattyn, 66, Gering; Martin O. Schuman, 17, Scottsbluff.
40 years ago
Gering city council unanimously passed a resolution to support residents of southwest Gering, who petitioned them to back construction of an access road from D Street to Highway 71.
Dan Sweesey of Alliance, won the two-mile race at the Gering Invitational cross country meet with a time of 9:15.
Bryan L. Foos, 23, Melbeta, and Gary L. Borland, 24, Gering, both died as a result of a car accident on Highway 92 east of Gering.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Lewis presented the Gering High School marching band with a new banner in memory of Mrs. Lewis’ father, Warren Wood, a longtime supporter of the Gering school.
The Bob Unzicker family is hosting AFS exchange student Max Barbacini from the Italian island of Sardina this year.
Died: John Urwin, 65, Morrill; Cory Batt, 3, Gering; Richard Brashear, 68, former Mitchell Valley resident; Gary Carpenter, former Scottsbluff resident; Dean R. Stufft, 54, Bayard; Doris Barth, 80, Scottsbluff; James Fiester, 29, Gering; Fred Schwarzkoph, 62, Gering; William Richards, 39, Scottsbluff.
30 years ago
Additional building restrictions imposed by the Gering City Council caused the Northfield Villa board of directors to cancel plans to build a two-story apartment building on their existing property.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners reviewed two possible sites for a new landfill.
Ophthalmologist Thomas Roussel joined the staff at Oregon Trail Eye Clinic, specializing in corneal transplantation and external diseases of the eye.
Died: Benjamin Estrada, 84, Scottsbluff; Marie Frances Kissack, 88, Gering; Connie Joyce Walter, 53, Gering; Kathryn M. Chilcoat, 86, former Scottsbluff resident; Gloria Ann Lissmand, 44, Bayard; Rita D. Rojas, 34, Scottsbluff; Mollie Becker, 78, Gering; Vinta M. Olsen, 89, former Gering resident; Jeronimo Rodriguez, Jr., 22, Scottsbluff.
20 years ago
Gering Junior High started the PM Academy with a grant from the Family Preservation Project in hopes of helping students who may have fallen behind in their work due to illness or suspension.
The Scotts Bluff National Monument was hosting a public meeting to discuss their environmental assessment for the Monument Valley Pathways project.
A new Kiwanis Club is meeting in Gering at 6:30 a.m. The club was formed for those who found it difficult to get away for noon meetings of the existing club.
A new Dollar General store will be opening in the former Safeway building on 10th Street.
10 years ago
More than 100 people turned out for the Third Annual Freedom Walk, arranged by American Legion Post 36 of Gering.
The Gering school board approved a $22 million budget for the 2010-11 fiscal year, a $2 million increase over the previous year.
A sweep of Scottsbluff put the GHS volleyball team’s record at 4-0 to start the season.
