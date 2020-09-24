Yesteryears Sept. 24 2020

A new water meter reading system for the City of Gering enables the city water meter readers to take the reading from a small visual reading device located outside of the building.

Roy Hilyard, well-known Scotts Bluff County farmer, was named to the County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation committee by delegates to the ASC county convention.

Robert W. Downer to be presiding president for the meeting of the County Assessor’s Association of Nebraska in Omaha.

Died: Jacob V. Gomer, 74, Scottsbluff; Catherine Ginther, 92, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Clarence Lovell, 69, former Gering and Banner County resident; George Cromer, 80, Gering old timer; Ed. C. Baker, 86, Denver; Ray Johnson, former Gering employee, killed in plane crash.

40 Years Ago

Nancy Wolfe, Gering, met her sister, Susan Schuchardt, after a 28-year separation from the Nebraska Children’s Home in Omaha.

New owners of Gra-Mar Manor Nursing Home in Scottsbluff changed the name to Scottsbluff Villa. Richard Arioso is the new administrator.

Died: Barbara Blum, 71, Scottsbluff; David Bentley, 18, Gering; Leslie Landon, 75, former Minatare resident; Katherine Engleman, 78, Scottsbluff; Lucy Carter, 92, Scottsbluff.