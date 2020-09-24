Yesteryears Sept. 24 2020

130 Years Ago
C.E. Winter of Illinois was a new resident in Creighton Valley.
Alva Cochran of Collins opened a meat market in Gering.
The Mutual Irrigation Canal company was incorporated by E.C. Markland, A.C. Stear, A.E. Stoner and C.E. Berry. It later became the Central Canal.
Jim McKinley, Frank Tanner, Harry Smith, Cliff Folmsbee and others getting home from their work in Wyoming.
120 Years Ago
Homer F. Brown advertised for final proof.
Water was turned into the Gering canal after an absence of eight years.
The 3-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Wallace was accidentally killed.
110 Years Ago
Potatoes were in demand at the satisfactory price of $1.10 a bushel.
The Chatauqua association at Scottsbluff decided to sell off the grounds and quit business.
Married: Thos. W. Bracken and Miss Bessie Foreman; Mark D. Woolery and Miss Ida Bowman.
100 Years Ago
Dr. F.J. Colbert, former mayor of Gering, decided to move to California.
Three year old son of Henry Rein burned to death in a fire south of town.
Joe Yoshito, prominent as Japanese labor contractor, died.
Lon L. Guy was given 10-year sentence on a cattle stealing charge.
A and Harry Bowen bought the Broadway Bank in Denver.
90 Years Ago
Dr. W.C. Harvey was elected president of the Gering Chamber of Commerce and W.C. Wood secretary.
Edwin A. Currie, 72, prominent and wealthy pioneer, died at Mitchell.
L.F. Stockewll, 81, resident of Morrill for a number of years, died.
Phil Sheldon, county agent, tendered his resignation.
80 Years Ago
Harold Sandall succeeded F.C. Friederich as Methodist pastor in Gering.
Died: Dr. Edwin Nichols, Scottsbluff, oldest doctor in county from point of service.
Mr. and Mrs. Pete O’Shea observed their 40th wedding anniversary with an airplane ride to Denver.
Dewey Carmody picked 757 pounds of potatoes in 15 minutes to win valley honors.
A monument to the bison was planned for Wildcat Game Preserve.
Married: L. Wayne Warner and Mildred Craton, Banner County.
70 Years Ago
The bean harvest was about half completed.
J.L. Grimm, longtime Gering attorney, died.
The Hull church was scheduled to observe their 60th anniversary.
The new Harrisburg Community Church was dedicated.
Married: Pauline Hood and Richard Lamm, Fort Laramie.
60 Years Ago
Local warden Jim McCole and Nebraska Game Commission crew were seining carp in Lake Minatare.
L.H. Henderson, factory manager, reported several major improvements had been made for handling sugar beets in the 19,000 acres in the Scottsbluff-Gering factory district, harvest to start about Sept. 27.
The GHS Bulldogs trimmed Alliance 13-7 in the season opener. John Downer and Larry Miller scored touchdowns.
50 Years Ago
Each year the Moose Lodge recognizes and honors an outstanding person from the newspaper, radio or television for their loyalty work in the sports field. This year, Bill Madden, sports editor for the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, will be honored.
A new water meter reading system for the City of Gering enables the city water meter readers to take the reading from a small visual reading device located outside of the building.
Roy Hilyard, well-known Scotts Bluff County farmer, was named to the County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation committee by delegates to the ASC county convention.
Robert W. Downer to be presiding president for the meeting of the County Assessor’s Association of Nebraska in Omaha.
Died: Jacob V. Gomer, 74, Scottsbluff; Catherine Ginther, 92, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Clarence Lovell, 69, former Gering and Banner County resident; George Cromer, 80, Gering old timer; Ed. C. Baker, 86, Denver; Ray Johnson, former Gering employee, killed in plane crash.
40 Years Ago
Nancy Wolfe, Gering, met her sister, Susan Schuchardt, after a 28-year separation from the Nebraska Children’s Home in Omaha.
New owners of Gra-Mar Manor Nursing Home in Scottsbluff changed the name to Scottsbluff Villa. Richard Arioso is the new administrator.
Died: Barbara Blum, 71, Scottsbluff; David Bentley, 18, Gering; Leslie Landon, 75, former Minatare resident; Katherine Engleman, 78, Scottsbluff; Lucy Carter, 92, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved the purchase of property at 830 Kimball Avenue in Gering for the new county juvenile detention canter.
A fire in the two-story Gering Apartments cause extensive smoke damage to Margie Lou’s Shoes.
Members of the Gering School Board prepared a detailed list of budget cuts in case voters approved a two percent spending lid in November.
Died: Delmar P. Moore, 74, Gering; Virginia B. Pfeifer, 70, Scottsbluff; Warren A. Stockwell, 77, Morrill; Elizabeth Hallstead, 88, Scottsbluff; Robert John Bartles, 25, Scottsbluff; Jeanette Sadie Hauck, 85, Gering; Irma A. Yungblut, 86, Gering.
20 Years Ago
A pep rally at Gering Junior High kicked off the third annual Nebraska Student Vote campaign. Secretary of State Scott Moore and congressional candidate Tom Osborne were speakers at the event.
Lillis Grassmick was honored for her years of service to the North Platte Valley Museum. Grassmick retired after 11 years as the museum’s director.
Riverside Zoo was the new home to 8-month-old chimp Millie.
Mitchell golfer Nate Lashley was named Junior Player of the Year by the Nebraska Golf Association.
10 Years Ago
Four people were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting at a residence in Gering. No one was struck or injured in the incident in the 1800 block of 12th Street.
Western Nebraska Tourism Coalition members met at the Farm and Ranch Museum to discuss ideas to improve tourism in the region.
The Gering volleyball team improved to 9-1 with a sweep of Sidney and Kimball in the Gering Triangular.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!