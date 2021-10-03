Yesteryears — Sept. 30, 2021

130 Year Ago
A 20-pound porcupine was killed by a Gering girl, Miss Floy Hull.
The Harrisburg Advocate made its appearance with Grant L. Shumway as editor.
A.E. Stoner, the Gering barber, raised mangel wuretzels in his garden weighing 15 pounds each.
120 Year Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Miller, a son
Cullen N. Wright left to attend the state university at Lincoln. An A.O.U. lodge with 29 members was organized at Scottsbluff.
The Evans vs. Burton case, involving guardianship of a young girl, was decided to favor the defendants.
110 Years Ago
C.N. Wright was elected president of the Tri-State Land Co.
Arthur G. Randall was appointed regular carrier on the new rural mail route.
Rails on the Union Pacific were in place as far as the A.H. Fuller place near Melbeta.
Hilary Beachey, who flew at the County Fair, was killed at St. Louis.
100 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. John H. Scott of Mitchell Valley
Married: John Boom and Miss Eva Russell.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Harvey, a daughter.
R. McDonald purchased the stock of L.C. McDonald in the First National Bank and began his work with that institution.
Rev. T.C. Osborne, in a sermon at Scottsbluff, advocated the construction of an auto road to the summit of Scotts Bluff, to be financed by popular subscription to provide work for the unemployed.
90 Years Ago
Dr. Frank B. Young left for California to locate after a 15-year practice in Gering.
Frank R. Becker, 53, manager of the Diers Bros. store at Scottsbluff, died.
New paving between Scottsbluff and Minatare was opened to traffic.
80 Years Ago
Mayor Klingman and the council started a drive to increase the use of electric ranges in Gering.
Mrs. Howard Raymond, daughter of Captain Akers, died.
Gering Tankers were on maneuvers and had spent a day or two resting near Natchitoches, La.
Jones W. Ponder, Gering, L.L. Hilliard, Scottsbluff and R.C. Acton, Mitchell Valley, were named as the county reemployment board, their job being to advise returning service men in securing jobs.
70 Years Ago
Announcement was made by the state that the famous Stage Hill Road would be abandoned and a cut made directly through the Wildcat range.
Gering school enrollment had reached 1,130.
The Mitchell Valley oil tests were abandoned as a duster.
R.G. Simmons, Jr., took the case of Agapito Gallegos, accused of murdering his wife, to the United States Supreme Court.
Gering voters rejected the city manager plan 333 to 220.
Some 70 Gering High bandsmen attended band day at Boulder, Colo.
Ross Stephens, former Gering resident, was touring Europe on a government mission.
Jack Brashear, Mitchell Valley, was named chairman of the county Christian Rural Overseas program.
60 Year Ago
Additions to the Gering public school teaching staff were Gaylord Moller, GHS principal, Marilyn Lunner, Don Perez, Mrs. Kathleen Schmidt, John Van Newkirk, Mrs. Berry McClanahan, Mrs. Eunice Hanich, Mrs. Leah Abel, Mrs. Jan Erland, Mrs. Agnes DeBelly and Mrs. Theresa Ramig.
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Hoffman of Bridgeport opened the Hoffman Floral and Gift shop in Gering.
Famous author and historian, Dr. Howard R. Driggs, visited Gering and the valley.
The Gering Bulldogs lost to Scottsbluff, 12-0.
The 1961 sugar beet harvest would be getting underway Oct. 2, according to L.H. Henderson, Scottsbluff-Gering factory manager.
Gering Junior High class elections were held recently with John Larimore, ninth grade president; Nancy Abel, eighth grade president; and Betty Upp, seventh grade president.
50 Years Ago
The Gering City Council discussed the possibility of changing the method of electing councilmen from the present ward system to election at large. Favoring the ward system were Ron Engelhaupt, Ray Burden, Wes Netherland and Robert Edgar. For an at large election were John Reavis, Fred Hackman, Leo Winterer and Carroll Thompson.
Donald R. Harper, 38, will be the new superintendent at Scotts Bluff and Agate Fossil Beds National Monuments.
Gering National Bank drive-in facility was well underway.
Died: Norris Spencer, 90, Morrill; Mrs. A.F. Cook, former Minatare resident; Rev. A.J. Rich, California, former Gering minister; Ada Marie Davis, 70, Gering; Howard Hale Sr., 75, Scottsbluff; Dr. V.M. Brandt, 55, Scottsbluff; Gottfried Brill, 80, Gering; Louis Green, 54, Scottsbluff; Frank D. Price, 89, Gering; Royal Nelson Mackey, 61, lifelong Gering resident; Minnie Yost, 84, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
Property owners from south Gering appeared before the Gering City Council in an attempt to get south 14th Street paved.
State firefighters joined together to raise money to build a museum to permanently preserve Nebraska’s firefighting history.
Robert J. Hyland of Gering was appointed by the Gering City Council to fill the vacancy left by Norn DeMott’s resignation, the Ward II seat.
Lance Corporal Derry Bennett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Bennett of Gering, was presented with Meritorious Mast.
For the first time since 1979, Gering hosted 34 AFS students from across the state.
Died: Lydia Cook, 76, Scottsbluff; Josephine H. Denison, 70, Scottsbluff; David Schilling; 75, Scottsbluff; Sarah Ann Fisher, 90, Bayard; Alice M. Williams, 72, Mitchell; Hazel A. Schmode, 83, Gering; Leslie L. Wegner, 83, Gering; Sylvia Rathburn, 72, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners denied a request to build a feedlot on the old Sunflower School property.
Officer Dusty, a 10-month-old German Shepherd, became the newest member of the Gering Police Department.
Died: Bernard Ross, 88, Scottsbluff; Josephine Rushall, 82, Scottsbluff; Wayne M. Giles, 41, Mitchell; Harold L. Kelsey, 82, Gering; Howard Burchfield, 84, Scottsbluff; Ardis Deliah Reents, 78, Scottsbluff; Bernard Ross, 88, Scottsbluff; Danny McCulley, 44, Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
Recent items donated to the WyoBraska Museum of Natural History in Gering include a white rhinocerosus, a mother bear and cubs, a golden bear eating a salmon, and a giraffe. The golden bean was donated by professional golfer Jack Nicklas.
Solving the ongoing challenge of teacher salaries was one of the issues discussed during a four-state legislative conference in Gering.
Died: Julian Lopez, 86, Scottsbluff; William Paxton, 78, Scottsbluff; Emilio Zuniga, 63, Scottsbluff; Harold Killar, 78, Minatare; Billie Fowlkes, 71, Mitchell.
10 Year Ago
The Gering Kiwanis and The Farm and Ranch Museum are again teaming up for the Second Family Fun Day at FARM.
The proposed changes to the Gering fireworks ordinance met an abrupt end at Monday’s Gering City Council meeting. The proposed changes only got as far as a motion by Councilwoman Jill McFarland. No one seconded the motion and it died.
Died: Yvonne Davidson, 70, formerly of Scottsbluff; Raymond Leisy, 89, Scottsbluff; Leonard Tindell, 72, Hemingford; Kerra Wilson, 8, Mitchell.