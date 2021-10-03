Yesteryears — Sept. 30, 2021

Married: John Boom and Miss Eva Russell.

Born: to Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Harvey, a daughter.

R. McDonald purchased the stock of L.C. McDonald in the First National Bank and began his work with that institution.

Rev. T.C. Osborne, in a sermon at Scottsbluff, advocated the construction of an auto road to the summit of Scotts Bluff, to be financed by popular subscription to provide work for the unemployed.

90 Years Ago

Dr. Frank B. Young left for California to locate after a 15-year practice in Gering.

Frank R. Becker, 53, manager of the Diers Bros. store at Scottsbluff, died.

New paving between Scottsbluff and Minatare was opened to traffic.

80 Years Ago

Mayor Klingman and the council started a drive to increase the use of electric ranges in Gering.

Mrs. Howard Raymond, daughter of Captain Akers, died.

Gering Tankers were on maneuvers and had spent a day or two resting near Natchitoches, La.