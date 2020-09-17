‘You don’t just let it burn’

The scorched grass gives up a puff of dust under every footfall, the only motion amid desolation. The acrid smell lingers in mouths, clings to clothes and hair. The Wildcat Hills loom large on the right, white cones wreathed in a licorice black burn scar and charred fence posts dangle by their wires or lie across the blackened ground. The other side of County Road 67 is more picturesque. The grass is beige and yellow-green from lack of water, but the trees look lush as black birds flit in and out, squawking. Just beside the trees, stands a white house with the Brown Angus Ranch brand molded onto a stone chimney.
Just across the dirt road, that’s how close the Hubbard’s Gap Fire came to Terry Brown’s home.
“I just don’t know how I feel,“ he said at his kitchen table Saturday. “I’ve been fortunate that it didn’t burn more, but I’ve had feelings about how it started, because it started from a catalytic converter probably,”
“Or a cigarette,” his daughter Paula Brown added.
The Browns were in the fields when the fire started at an auto-gate near Hubbard’s Gap, and while officials are certain the fire was human-caused, there’s little chance to know what the exact cause was.
Terry Brown, 78, lays out a map on the kitchen table, pointing out the huge swath of land burned in the August fire, which in total consumed 4,000 acres, much of it across his property and a wildlife management area. While the house bustles with three generation of Browns setting up for lunch after moving yearlings, just outside the kitchen window, the view is blackened grass up into the hills. Terry Brown didn’t evacuate, his wife and daughter stayed through the fires to save animals and the buildings. Paula said by the time a sheriff came out and asked them to evacuate, the wind made traveling through the smoke dangerous, so they stayed, wetting down trees and buildings.
“I know it was probably foolish not to evacuate, but this is over 100 years of history, you just don’t let it burn,“ she said.
The family was still in the process of counting all the cattle. They are missing one yearling out of a 115 heifers.
“You wouldn’t think that if you’re going to lose ‘em in fire, you wouldn’t lose one,” he said. “I think she probably went to visit the neighbors.”
They have just short of 1,000 head to feed through the winter. Paula said the lack of water in the hills meant they pushed the cows down to lower pastures. But the smoke, both from fires in Colorado and Wyoming and more recently mean “calves need doctoring for pneumonia.”
The Brown family has made their living in ranching in that area since 1917, Terry Brown said. He said there’s up to 20 miles of fence that needs to be fixed on the property.
It’s not just the Browns who know they are lucky. Tim Grubbs, the chief of the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department said the fire, which started Aug. 27 and flared again Aug. 30, could have been much worse without the help of 25 departments, helicopters from both South Dakota and Nebraska and a tanker from Colorado. The extra support was secured by using state emergency response funds released by the governor and an interlocal agreement.
He said the fire showed “extreme behavior from start to finish,” such as intensifying during the night and restarting after it was thought to be out. He said they were able to protect the Brown homestead at the fire’s southern reach and the Birchfield homestead at the north reach of the fire.
“The only way we stopped it was with airplanes and bulldozers,“ he said. “If we hadn’t stopped it where we did, who knows how far it would have spread.”
Grubbs said his concern was it jumping the road at Wright’s Gap, and burning through eight square miles of heavily wooded area.
Peggy Peterson, Terry’s daughter who lives in Stapleton, said during her ride around the property to check on the cows even five days later, stumps were still smoldering.
“I held onto a Yucca stem and it’s still hot,“ she said. “You wouldn’t want to hold it very long without a hot pad.”
Paula Brown said “people are coming out of the woodwork,” to help the family and thanked the volunteer fire departments who raced to the scene “burning up Highway 88 to get here.” Neighbors Kim and Dave Henson set up an account at ZM Lumber for people to contribute for rebuilding the fence. Kim Henson said the owner agreed to match the first $500 in donations, but said it goes straight to the family for fencing materials.
“Everyone out here just does what they can to help out,“ Kim Henson said, adding there’d been times her neighbors have plowed out her driveways or come together during other disasters.
There’s also hope that teams of neighbors will come out to rip out old poles and use a Bobcat to dig holes in the low areas. In the hills, the work will be harder and the going slower as the fenceposts will need to be dug individually, or metal poles put in.
But for now, the true concern is the moisture, as there’s been no significant precipitation since May, and without a wet winter, it could mean problems with dust and regrowth.
In every daily prayer, Brown pleads for rain.
“It’s all up to the good Lord,“ he said.
