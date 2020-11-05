You don't always get what you want

My wife always seems to find cute little things to order and she’s got a good eye for cool stuff.
Recently she came across some tin coffee cups that were really cute. We bought a camper a few months ago, and the cups have a camper on them and say either “Grandma’s Happy Campers” or “Grandpa’s Happy Campers” and can be customized with little cartoon figures. Rhonda chose figures to represent our grandsons, Sufjan, Niko and Conor.
When the package arrived at the house, it was a night when Rhonda was working, so I opened it up.
I pulled out the first cup, and saw “Grandma’s Happy Campers” with the cute little cartoon people and the names were even all spelled correctly.
Then I pulled out the second cup.
Not only did it not say “Grandpa’s Happy Campers,” it didn’t have the little cartoon camper, no cute little cartoon people, no Sufjan, Niko and Conor at all.
Instead, it was a cup covered in photos. I had to look a couple of times back in the box to see if there was another cup in there and maybe this one was a bonus. Nope.
As I stood there looking over the second cup, I thought to myself, “Who are these people?”
I thought about picture frames that come with somebody else’s picture, but maybe somebody just didn’t bother to replace them with their own pictures. Friends come over and ask, “Who is this?” and you respond that you don’t know, they’re just the people who came with the frames. And your friends quietly think you’re creepy and sad.
No, this wasn’t the case here. These were real people and I’m sure somewhere these nice folks are looking at the coffee cup they received and wondering, “Who are Sufjan, Niko and Conor?”
Rhonda didn’t need to know about this second cup, not right away. She was having a tough enough day at work, so I chose to let it be a surprise when she got home.
When she got home and saw the second cup, she thought the same thing I did - “Who are these people and what are they thinking right about now?”
It’s like they didn’t even try.
The next day, Rhonda got on the phone and spent about a half-hour listening to some annoying hold music that we think was stolen from a carnival carousel somewhere. The customer service guy apologized for the issue and said he would rush order the correct cup for us.
We could feel free to keep the error cup. Really? Thanks. So we have a random coffee cup at our house that says “Love is Family” or something like that.
We’re not quite sure what to do with it at this point, but if you’re on our Christmas list, you just might be the lucky recipient of a coffee cup covered with pictures of people you don’t know either.
