You don't always get what you want

My wife always seems to find cute little things to order and she’s got a good eye for cool stuff.

Recently she came across some tin coffee cups that were really cute. We bought a camper a few months ago, and the cups have a camper on them and say either “Grandma’s Happy Campers” or “Grandpa’s Happy Campers” and can be customized with little cartoon figures. Rhonda chose figures to represent our grandsons, Sufjan, Niko and Conor.

When the package arrived at the house, it was a night when Rhonda was working, so I opened it up.

I pulled out the first cup, and saw “Grandma’s Happy Campers” with the cute little cartoon people and the names were even all spelled correctly.

Then I pulled out the second cup.

Not only did it not say “Grandpa’s Happy Campers,” it didn’t have the little cartoon camper, no cute little cartoon people, no Sufjan, Niko and Conor at all.

Instead, it was a cup covered in photos. I had to look a couple of times back in the box to see if there was another cup in there and maybe this one was a bonus. Nope.

As I stood there looking over the second cup, I thought to myself, “Who are these people?”