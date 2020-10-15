You want the best for your kids

Parents always want what’s best for their kids.

Scratch that. GOOD parents always want what’s best for their kids.

I’ve often told people that I didn’t know how much my parents loved me until my sons were born. The world changed the day my oldest was born, and it changed again the day my youngest was born.

It changed again when my two step-kids came into my life. To me, they’re not step-kids, but they’re my son and daughter, and I want what’s best for them, too. Daughters-in-law and significant others for my kids? Same thing. I want all of them to be healthy and happy and successful.

When you see one of your kids struggle with something, whatever that something might be, it’s painful. As a parent, you want to do everything in your power to help them, but you also know that you can’t always fix it.

There are situations where all you can do is give your best advice and hope they listen to you. There are other situations where all you can do is listen and let them know that there is someone who cares about them. You may not understand their struggle, but you can listen and hope to help them understand their own situation.