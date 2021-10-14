Zoo director Anthony Mason asking for old photos, videos of Riverside Discovery Center

The Riverside Discovery Center staff is looking to the public for help in celebrating its 70th anniversary.
Anna Teghtmeyer records Anthony Mason, the Riverside Discover Center's executive director, as he talks about the lion water fountain on Wednes…
“We were supposed to celebrate our 70th anniversary in 2020. Obviously, the pandemic happened,” Anthony Mason, Riverside Discovery Center executive director, said. “Our plan had been to create a display here at the zoo with some historical pictures, documents, articles, videos and stuff like that.”
Mason said the plan is still to celebrate 70 years of being open to the public, the timeline has just shifted.
“We still want to do that. Obviously, we’re past the 70th anniversary, but we’re coming up on 72 years. We still think it’s a worthwhile endeavor,” he said. “We do plan in July to do a birthday bash during the day that will be a free event. It’ll be on a weekend, so we’ve got it narrowed down toward the last couple of weeks in July. It will be a free day. We’ll have lots of fun activities and games to celebrate the zoo’s birthday and show appreciation for all of the people that are part of that.”
Anna Teghtmeyer gives direction to Anthony Mason, the Riverside Discover Center's executive director, on Wednesday, Sept. 8 as she records a s…
When they do have the celebration ready for public display, Mason said he hopes to have plenty of material from the public.
There will be indoor and outdoor displays the zoo staff will create with the items donated by the public. Mason said he hopes to put the historical displays around the zoo so people can get tidbits of information about the Riverside Discovery Center while guests make their way around the zoo.
Anna Teghtmeyer, with AJ Productions, had also approached Mason about producing a documentary on the zoo.
Teghtmeyer said the scope of the documentary has changed several times.
One of the bears at Riverside Discovery Center takes a drink from the artificial river running through its enclosure on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
“It has become an ever-evolving process,” she said. “It started as a really long documentary, and then we shortened it. We decided on an agreeable length now and decided on 10 to 15 minutes. Like I said, it’s ever evolving. The more we find, the more things change. Things get taken out, things get put back in.”
Mason said the documentary will be an even mix of the zoo’s history and what the zoo looks like now.
The documentary is planned to be shown to the public sometime in 2022, Mason said.
“We’ll probably show it during some different events possibly during a fundraiser-type thing. We are also hoping to put it up online,” he said.
Mason also envisions playing it on a loop somewhere on the zoo’s grounds.
“We’ve got a couple places. I’m trying to kind of narrow it down,” he said. "Obviously, it needs to be an indoor place, and it also needs to be comfortable enough that you might want to sit there for like 10 minutes,” he said.
Mason said he hopes to turn next year’s celebration into an annual event.
“We’re hoping to annually create a birthday bash that comes every year. We do hope to debut both a documentary and some kind of display here at the zoo sometime next year, I’m hoping by spring or early summer,” he said.
Mason said he is hoping material starts flowing in from the public to help with the historical displays. He is seeking photos and videos that members of the public may have from the zoo in the past. He said stories are also welcome, preferably typed or handwritten, although oral stories are also acceptable.
To donate items to the Riverside Discovery Center, you can email them to info@riversidediscoverycenter.org or drop them off at the zoo in person or call 308-630-6236.