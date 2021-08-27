ZOO UPDATE: Autumn Adventure Play Zone is back

Fall is almost here, and change is in the air. Days grow shorter, leaves crisp and fall, and Riverside Discovery Center has an exciting announcement for you all.
We are proud to once again introduce our Autumn Adventure Play Zone to the community. This fan favorite area first debuted at RDC in 2019, and after a year-long absence, it is back and better than ever! This sprawling and engaging activity zone is designed with one goal in mind: for kids and families to wear themselves out and have a blast from start to finish.
Wondering what Autumn Adventures holds for you? Lose yourself in the twists and turns of our expansive hay maze. Stand on top of the world from hay pyramids. Speed down our hay slide in the blink of an eye, or take things slow with a relaxing game of giant Jenga or checkers. All this and more awaits you at RDC’s Autumn Adventures Play Zone.
Outdoor and nature play is one of the most important things for children, especially when so many spent last year mostly inside. Our Autumn Adventures Play Zone is committed to offering an experience that’s not just fun, but good for you. At our play zone, kids and families can grab a breath of fresh air and soak in RDC’s charming atmosphere, get their blood pumping by running through, over and under our hay attractions, and even boost their hand-eye coordination and critical thinking with games like bowling and checkers.
The best part of Autumn Adventures? It’s included with your admission or zoo membership. While the adventure never ends at Riverside Discovery Center, our Autumn Adventure run does. This must-see play zone will run from September through November, so be sure to stop by and visit before it’s gone. A whole season of family fun awaits at RDC this fall, and I hope you’re all excited to be a part of it.