 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ZOO UPDATE: Spooky fun coming to RDC
0 comments

ZOO UPDATE: Spooky fun coming to RDC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Putting on a fun, safe Halloween event for the children in our community is more important than ever. Riverside Discovery Center is determined to bring a safe Spooktacular to everyone in 2021.

For 33 years, the zoo has created fun, lasting memories for families from around the region. Halloween is one of my personal favorite times of the year, and I love sharing it with the community through Spooktacular. I am excited to bring back laser tag this year and have our Autumn Adventure Play Zone be part of the fun as well. This new area includes a hay pyramid, slide, maze and more.

We have a ton of volunteers to dress up in costumes this year to make for an extra fun time for all the children. All children will be given prizes throughout the event and a candy cup as they leave the zoo.

As a new father myself, I’m especially aware that different families have different needs when it comes to fitting an event like this into their schedule. With that in mind we’ve added some different times and days to better accommodate everyone’s unique needs.

Thursday the 14th, 21st, and 28th from 7 to 9 p.m., we will have scary nights throughout the whole zoo. Fridays and Saturdays the 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 30th from 5:30 to 8 p.m., we will host our more family friendly nights. On Sundays the 17th and 24th from 4 to 6 p.m. will be family afternoons to allow for younger children and families who’d like to visit while it’s still bright out. Finally on Halloween we will host a family friendly version from 3 to 6 p.m. and the scary version from 7 to 9 p.m.

I realize that there are a lot of different options, but I hope it allows everyone to find something that fits them. You can find all those dates and times on the zoo’s website or Facebook page.

I hope to see you all out at the 33rd Annual Spooktacular dressed in your best costume!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News