ZOO UPDATE: Spooky fun coming to RDC

Putting on a fun, safe Halloween event for the children in our community is more important than ever. Riverside Discovery Center is determined to bring a safe Spooktacular to everyone in 2021.

For 33 years, the zoo has created fun, lasting memories for families from around the region. Halloween is one of my personal favorite times of the year, and I love sharing it with the community through Spooktacular. I am excited to bring back laser tag this year and have our Autumn Adventure Play Zone be part of the fun as well. This new area includes a hay pyramid, slide, maze and more.

We have a ton of volunteers to dress up in costumes this year to make for an extra fun time for all the children. All children will be given prizes throughout the event and a candy cup as they leave the zoo.

As a new father myself, I’m especially aware that different families have different needs when it comes to fitting an event like this into their schedule. With that in mind we’ve added some different times and days to better accommodate everyone’s unique needs.