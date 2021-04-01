Arthur Henry Wolf

After graduate school Art joined the staff of the School of American Research (Santa Fe, NM) as the first Curator of the Indian Arts Research Center. Art moved on to become the Director of the Millicent Rogers Museum (Taos, NM) and from there to director positions at the Nevada State Museum and Historical Society (Las Vegas, NV), The Museum of the Rockies (Bozeman, MT), the High Desert Museum (Bend, OR), the Museum of Northern Arizona (Flagstaff, AZ), and the founding director of the National Atomic Testing Museum (Las Vegas, NV).

In 2004 Art created WOLF Consulting based on his years of experience and service as a respected and trusted museum leader providing consulting services throughout the Western states and in Qatar and Kuwait. Art was dedicated to assisting museums and other cultural organizations in defining and achieving their missions and received high marks from his clients. He especially enjoyed his relationships with Native Americans and had recently joined the National Planning Council for the Sustaining and Advancing Indigenous Cultures project of the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums.