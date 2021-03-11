H. E. "Luke" Kreiling, age 76, passed away February 16, 2021, at his home west of Big Springs.
Luke was born January 18, 1945, in Minatare, NE, to Charles Hubert and Zada Bernice (Van Winkle) Kreiling. He lived in Minatare through high school.
Luke married Ruth Pauline Woolsey on October 20, 1963, and their union was blessed with three daughters, Zada, Charla, and Daughn.
Luke began his career as a long-haul truck driver in 1963. He delivered coast to coast, border to border. Over his career, he hauled to all 48 contiguous states and many places in Mexico and Canada. He logged approximately 5 million miles with only one accident.
After retiring and the passing of Ruth, his true love and partner of 46 years, he began working with Sauers Farms, learning to run farm equipment and work cattle.
Luke was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, his parents, two sisters, two brothers-in-law, and two nephews.
Survivors include his daughters: Zada and Michael Sauers of Big Springs, Charla and Deorman Stout of Broadwater and Daughn Kreiling of Arvada CO. Grandchildren: Amanda Mathis, John and Chelsea Sauers, Jennifer Sauers, Heather and Ryan Holman, Brett Brown, Denise and Tyson Meininger, David Brown, Patrick Teppert, Gray Norval, Spencer Norval, Chandler Norval, and soon to be, eight great-grandchildren. Sister Karren Reed of Gering and numerous old and dear friends.
Celebration of life was held on February 20, 2021 in Big Springs.
Condolences may be shared at prariehillsfuneralhome.com.
Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala assisted the Kreiling family.
