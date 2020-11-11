Larry Walrath, 92, of Abilene, Texas, went to his Heavenly Home on November 3, 2020.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the family will have a private celebration of his life in the near future. His burial will take place at the Gering National Cemetery, in Gering, Nebraska.
Larry was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on June 20, 1928 to Duane and Lucile Walrath. He graduated from Gering High School, where he was a standout quarterback on the football team. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan and completed his education in the School of Pharmacy at the University of Wyoming. He worked as a pharmacist in Torrington, Wyoming and Gering, Nebraska before becoming a pharmaceutical detail representative for Eli Lilly & Co. During his 38 years of employment he received numerous honors for outstanding achievement.
He married Marcia Jones on September 9, 1951 in Gering. They lived in Gering, Nebraska; Laramie and Torrington, Wyoming; Monte Vista and Durango, Colorado; Santa Fe/Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Abilene, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jim, and his sister Francis, and an infant son Andrew.
Larry is survived by his wife Marcia, son Daniel (Pat) of Waterford, WI; son John (Carla) of Liberty Hill, TX; and daughter Cammie (Richard) Petree of Abilene; grandchildren James (Holly) Walrath, Mary (John) Robinson, Rachel Walrath, Anna (Dan) Dupras, Megan Rausch, Austin Petree; and great-granddaughter Abigail Robinson.
Memorials may be given to the McMurry University Volleyball Program, or Meals on Wheels.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to his Lyndale Memory Care Family, who kindly cared for him over the last year, and Hospice of the Big Country.
Memories may be made and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.