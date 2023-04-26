GERING — Patricia Woolsey will be joining the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s swim team.

Woolsey made her commitment to the program official Monday afternoon at Gering High School. She said it is an honor not only to compete at the next level, but to follow in the footsteps of her older sisters.

“I just like that it’s an all-girls team,” said Woolsey, who plans to be a psychology major. “The coach was very supportive of everything I wanted to do. She kept in touch with me throughout the season to make sure I was doing what I needed to do. I just love it.”

Woolsey had a dominating senior season for the Scottsbluff/Gering program this year. Woolsey’s bread-and-butter race was the 500 free. and in February, she posted a time of 5 minutes, 24.33 during the NSAA girls state meet consolation finals.

Woolsey also competed in the 50 free and the 200 medley relay

“It makes me feel kind of good,” Woolsey said. “It makes me feel ready for college. (Going to swim in college) is kind of scary, but I think it will make me a better swimmer and a better person,” Woolsey said. “I think (the time in the Seacats program) has helped me.”

Woolsey said that she looked up to older siblings. Vanessa was her coach this year on the Seacats, and her other sister, Stephanie, signed to swim at Oklahoma Baptist in 2020.

“She’s very dedicated. She has worked very hard this season,” Vanessa said of Patricia. “We threw a lot of things at her that I don’t think she expected, but as always put things where they needed to go and had a good attitude about it. She’s really going to take what she has with her ability to the next level at Kearney. I am really excited for her because it’s going to be a great experience.”

Vanessa said it’s special to see her sister and other Seacats members sign with a college as she has watched them come up through the program.

“Only having these guys for a year (as the Seacats coach), there is so much pride I have for them,” Vanessa said. “I have watched a lot of these guys grow up in Torpedos and working with them with Judy John, it is kind of bittersweet at the same time. She is my sister, but all these other kids I coached this year are fabulous. I am very thankful to see that love continue on in the collegiate level.”

Woolsey said the last month in high school is not going to be an easy one to say goodbye to her Bulldogs and Seacats family.

“I don’t want it to end. It is like a family,” Woolsey said. “Gering meant a decent amount. It is a good school. There are a lot of friends and a lot of people you will get to know. It is a good school.”