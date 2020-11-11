A LOOK BACK: Madi Schlaepfer takes second at state golf tournament

“I thought I had a good chance (to come back and win),” she said. “I thought that I just needed to play my game and it was going to fall like it needed to.”

After the first hole, both golfers remained tied. Kelley, though, clinched the title on the second playoff hole putting for par.

The Bearcats cruised to the team title with all five of their golfers placing in the top 15. Scottsbluff ended the tournament with a team score of 686, 51 strokes over second place Omaha Duchesne Academy. The win gave the Bearcats their Class B record ninth championship. Scottsbluff, now, has one more state title than Omaha Duchesne Academy, which entered the tournament tied with Scottsbluff at eight for the most team titles in Class B.

Scottsbluff was 21 strokes ahead of Omaha Duchesne after the first round, but Scottsbluff Brock Ehler said his team didn’t play as if they already had the championship in the bag.

“Golf is such an interesting game, and there are a lot of things that can happen,” he said. “It’s a confidence game. We just kept competing as a team and having fun. You can tell what kind of team we are from the seniors and the hugs they were going around and giving. (Winning the team title) meant a lot to them, and they’ve done a great job. They’re the reason for the success that we’ve had.”