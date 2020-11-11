A LOOK BACK: Madi Schlaepfer takes second at state golf tournament

Winning the team title was no where near as dramatic as Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley playoff win over Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer in the Class B Girls Golf State Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.
Kelley and Schlaepfer battled back from five and seven holes down to end the day tied at 156 forcing a playoff hole.
Kelley said she had to play her best to have a shot at the state title.
“I just knew I had to play my game and i knew I could get there,” she said. “I’ve been in these situations before. I was just confident and focused, and I got it. There were definitely some things I could do better, but I also did some really good things. It all fell together the right way.”
After the 13th hold, Kelley and Schlaepfer still trailed Elhorn North freshman Julia Karmazin by three and four strokes back.
Kelley said she wasn’t really focused on her individual accomplishment at that point, though.
“I wasn’t really thinking about it that much. i was just worried about my team and how we were doing. If I pulled out the win, that would be great, but I was more thinking of the team.”
Schlaepfer, who shot the lowest score in round two at 74, said she wasn’t focused on the score throughout the second round.
“I thought I had a good chance (to come back and win),” she said. “I thought that I just needed to play my game and it was going to fall like it needed to.”
After the first hole, both golfers remained tied. Kelley, though, clinched the title on the second playoff hole putting for par.
The Bearcats cruised to the team title with all five of their golfers placing in the top 15. Scottsbluff ended the tournament with a team score of 686, 51 strokes over second place Omaha Duchesne Academy. The win gave the Bearcats their Class B record ninth championship. Scottsbluff, now, has one more state title than Omaha Duchesne Academy, which entered the tournament tied with Scottsbluff at eight for the most team titles in Class B.
Scottsbluff was 21 strokes ahead of Omaha Duchesne after the first round, but Scottsbluff Brock Ehler said his team didn’t play as if they already had the championship in the bag.
“Golf is such an interesting game, and there are a lot of things that can happen,” he said. “It’s a confidence game. We just kept competing as a team and having fun. You can tell what kind of team we are from the seniors and the hugs they were going around and giving. (Winning the team title) meant a lot to them, and they’ve done a great job. They’re the reason for the success that we’ve had.”
In addition to Kelley’s top finish, Emily Krzyzanowski took sixth with a score of 172, and Nielli Heinold took seventh at 179. Haley Holzworth tied with Gering’s Tayber Meyer for eight place at 180. Halle Shaddick took 11th after carding a 181.
Ehler said going into the tournament he was hoping to have all of his golfers finish toward the top of the leaderboard.
“I had a personal goal of trying to get all five of these girls in the top 15 and that happened,” he said. “I knew what we could do. Halle was one shot away from having five in the top eight.”
Holzworth and Shaddick were both seniors, but Scottsbluff still appears to be poised to have another run at the state title next year. The Bearcats return Kelley, Krzyzanowski and Heinold.
“Having three of the top players in the state doesn’t hurt,” he said. “They work hard at the game. They’re going to play a lot of tournaments (in the offseason) and their goals are high.”
Chadron’s Madi Pelton ended in 12th with a 182.
Gering ended in sixth place as Madison Mumm took 60th at 235, Cerelia Barrios ended in 64th at 251 and Monae Castro-Saenz finished in 67th at 263.
Regan Lambert was Alliance’s highest finisher. Lambert shot a 223 for 51st, Julia Wilson carded a 228 for 55th, Julia Carlson finished 56th at 230 and Morgan Young shot a 233 for 59th.
Kimball’s Wise takes sixth (subhead)
Kimball’s Payton Wise fired a 166 for sixth place in the Class C Girls Golf Championships at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Wise shot an 82 in Monday’s first round and carded an 84 in round two on Tuesday. Also for Kimball, Brooklin Golding shot a 214 to end in 54th place, Kaitlin Heeg shot a 224 for 68th and Keara O’Brien shot a 223 for 79th.
Brooklyn Briggs paced Mitchell with a tie for 24th at 193. McKinley Knotts took 39th with a score of 204, Lexi Schledewitz shot 225 for a tie at 69th. Marissa Cardona carded a 241 for 82nd and Martina Cardona ended in 84th at 244.
Class B Top 15 Finishers
1, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 156; 2, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 156; 3, Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 158; 4, Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 163; 5, Bridget Duffy, Omaha Duchesne, 168; 6, Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 172; 7, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 179; T8, Tayber Meyer, Gering, 180; T8, Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 180; T8, Riley Stuhr, York, 180; 11, Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 181; 12, Madi Pelton, Chadron, 182; 13, Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne, 189; 14, Kathleen Kelley, Omaha Duchesne, 190; T15, Abigail York, York, 191; T15, Brynn Bohlen, Nebraska City, 191.
Class B Team Standings
1, Scottsbluff, 686; 2, Omaha Duchesne, 737; 3, Elkhorn North, 744; 4, Omaha Gross Catholic, 801; 5, York, 813; 6, Gering, 822; 7, Northwest, 823; 8, Blair, 824; 9, Seward, 833; 10, Nebraska City, 840; 11, Beatrice, 848; 12, Alliance, 914.
Class C Top 15
1, Abbigail Brodersen, Boone Central, 155; 2, Lynzi Becker, 157; 3, Kendall Colby, Minden, 159; 4, Olivia Lovegrove, 162; 5, Elizabeth Mestl, 164; 6, Payton Wise, Kimball, 166; T7, Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer, 167; T7, Angela Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic, 167; 9, Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus, 171; 10, Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 172; 11, Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 173; 12, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 174; 13, Shaylee Staack, Syracuse, 179; 14, Grace Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 181; T15, Kailey Johnson, West Point-Beemer, 183.
Class C Team Standings
1, Broken Bow, 732; 2, Lincoln Christian, 778; 3, West Point-Beemer, 785; 4, Heartland, 787; 5, Minden, 789; 6, Lincoln Lutheran, 790; 7, Valentine, 793; 8, Boone Central, 794; 9, Columbus Scotus, 801; 10, Battle Creek, 822; 11, Kimball, 824; 12, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 830; 13, Grand island Central Catholic, 848: 14, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 856; 15, Mitchell, 862.
