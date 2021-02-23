Advocate says NSAA wronged deaf Gering wrestler

“And so he goes over there tries to show him, and he’s got his mask on again. So he pulls down his mask. Meanwhile, Paul’s looking down at the mat wondering what’s going on. (The ref) yells from 10 feet away, ‘You need to be on the line.’ Well, is that a satisfactory job of explaining to him? No. Paul was confused because he just comes over and points at the mat, and (Ruff) didn’t understand what he was trying to say, He was further confused.”

Berger said there were some better courses of action, rather than giving a point to Garcia.

“Maybe he could have come over to the bench and explained it some more. I still think it’s up to the official to make sure (Ruff is) understanding what you’re saying, because nobody’s going to do that twice in a row. No, come on. That’s pretty silly. ... The assistant judge could have stepped in and told the referee, ‘He doesn’t understand what you’re saying.’”

Berger also thinks that the NSAA should have made accommodations prior to the match.