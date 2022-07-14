Area rodeo youngsters ready for national finals in Gillette

The WyoBraska area will be well represented when the National High School Finals Rodeo kicks off Sunday in Gillette, Wyoming, at the Camplex Event Center.

The national high school finals will run July 17-23 and every cowboy or cowgirl’s dream is to come home a national champion.

There will be plenty of area participants at nationals and the Scottsbluff and Gering area will have a couple of young cowboys who will be competing in the national rodeo. Scottsbluff’s Tate Talkington will be competing in Reined Cow Horse, Team Roping, and Tie-down Roping.

Gering’s Taydon Gorsuch will be competing in Steer Wrestling following in the footsteps of his father, Dean, who was a world champion steer wrestler.

Gorsuch said to see this many Panhandle kids at nationals is awesome.

“It’s really awesome to see so many from our Panhandle,” he said. “We have a very good Nebraska team going and I think we can do very well this year.”

Unlike Talkington, this will be Gorsuch’s first time at the high school national rodeo.

“This will be my first year at the national level,” he said. “I never wanted to do it in junior high and I didn’t qualify for state as a freshman. My sophomore year, I really stepped it up and worked harder to make it.”

For Gorsuch, competing at national rodeo is something that he is thrilled to do and he knows his event, steer wrestling, will be tough.

“It’s awesome to know that I’ve qualified and to be a part of team Nebraska. My goals are the same as in the season, to run at every steer and catch and throw them down. I think it’s gonna be a very hard competition this year. We have a very good group of steer wrestlers this year.”

There is no doubt that his favorite event is steer wrestling.

“My best event is the steer wrestling ‘cause that’s what I’ve put the most work into,” Gorsuch said. “I have done very well this year in rodeo. I wish it would’ve ended better. I broke out on a good steer, so I really had to come back and fight in the short go. I think I’ve been to over 50 rodeos this year.”

Gorsuch said a lot of his success he owes to his father who was huge in the rodeo circuit as a youngster and adult.

“It’s very cool to really work up to my dad and he’s a great role model to have and he’s always there for me. He is the main reason I’ve qualified,” he said. “He is also my haser, which is even better because he is by my side in the arena too. My dad has made it to high school finals. He made it twice junior and senior year.”

Gorsuch, who is active in football and wrestling, said he has been a part of the rodeo circuit his entire life, traveling around the country with his dad.

“My dad was a 2-time world champion steer wrestler and he really wanted me to try it,” Gorsuch said. “He never pushed me to do it because he wanted me to do what I wanted to do and Del Kraupie was also a big part of starting me. We went to his house, I tried it, and I’ve loved it ever since.”

The national finals rodeo will have queen competition on Friday and Saturday with safety clinics for the riders on Saturday. The actual competition begins Sunday.

Gorsuch said he is looking forward to heading to nationals and after he gets back from rodeo, it will be time to switch over to getting ready for the Gering football season.

“It has been very busy this summer since I’m also active in football and wrestling,” he said. “I would also really like to thank everyone that’s supported me throughout this year as well as my parents, brothers, and the Kraupie’s.”