Ash, Buskirk capture wins at HiWay 92 on Saturday

It was an interesting two nights of racing at HiWay 92 Raceway over the weekend with races on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30.

Friday night’s main event winners included Wyatt Dent in the Bandos Bandit division, Madilyn Lange in the Bandos Outlaw division, Alvie Howell in the Farm Trucks, Tanner Scarberry in the Legends, and Kyle Austin in the Super Stock.

After Friday night’s racing, Saturday’s races were running as quickly as possible to help out the Minatare fire department so they could head out to help the grass fire south of Gering. The smoke from the grass fire could be seen from the race track along with the flames.

At the races, instead of ashes from the fire, Sean Ash was a big winner as he won four events on the night. Ash won the Quicktime award and then went on to win the trophy dash, which was also the first heat race. Ash won the main event as the race was shortened by a lap because of a wreck on the final lap. The other heat race was won by Luke Ulander over Keegan Wise.

The legends saw Scarberry continue his Legend domination as he won the trophy dash/first heat race over Darrell Stewart. Stewart started the night with the fastest lap for the Quicktime award.

The second heat race was a battle between the three Hemingford racers as Trent Phillips won over Erik Bain while Bob Phillips, Trent’s dad, took third and Trent’s daughter Brinna took fourth.

The Bando division saw four cars of young drivers and Wyatt Dent won all four events in the Bandit division while Madilyn Lange won all four events in the Outlaw division.

The final division that saw action was the Limited Late Models. Bayard’s Christopher Buskirk was the big winner for a second straight week as Buskirk’s No. 33 won all four events from the Quicktime to the trophy dash. Buskirk then won the heat race after getting past Scott Long and that race had a half-hour delay as a car leaked fluids around the track so the track personnel along with some drivers put down dry mix to clean up the spill.

The main event for the Limited Late Models was a little closer as Buskirk and Chad Cowan were battling each other along with Long. Buskirk was running in third for half of the 20-laps but finally took the lead over Long with eight laps to go and once he did, it was clear sailing to the win.

There will be no racing at HiWay 92 Raceway this weekend as they take a weekend off because of the Scotts Bluff County Fair. Races will return Aug. 12 and 13 when there will be two nights of the Battle of the Bluffs. Friday night, the Minions, Bandoleros, Warriors, Super Stocks, Legends, and the Super Modifieds will battle. On Saturday, it will be the Bandoleros, Legends, Limited Late Models, Farm Trucks, and Super Modifieds.

Friday, July 29

Bandos

Main Event–1, Wyatt Dent; 2, Madilyn Lange; 3, Reagan Fruge; 4, Aspyn Lange.

Farm Trucks

Main Events–1, Alvie Howell; 2, Allen Cress; 3, Chad Steele; 4, Corey Rood.

Super Stocks

Main Events–1, Kyle Austin; 2, Scott Long; 3, Duane Buskirk; 4, Trent Rahmig; 5, Terry Gass; 6, Brayden Douglas.

Legends

Main Events–1, Tanner Scarberry; 2, Darrell Lee Stewart; 3, Bryanna Bruce; 4, Brett Reid; 5, Trent Phillips; 6, Erik Bain; 7, Bob Phillips; 8, Brinna Phillips.

Saturday, July 30

Quicktime

Legends – Darrell Lee Stewart

Warriors – Sean Ash

Bandos (Bandit) – Wyatt Dent

Bandos (Outlaw) – Madilyn Lange

Limited Late Models – Christopher Buskirk

Trophy Dash

Heat – Sean Ash

Limited Late Models – Christopher Buskirk

Legends – Tanner Scarberry

Bandos (Bandit) – Wyatt Dent

Bandos (Outlaw) – Madilyn Lange

Legends

Heat 1–1, Tanner Scarberry; 2, Darrell Lee Stewart; 3, Bryanna Bruce; 4, Brett Reid.

Heat 2–1, Trent Phillips; 2, Erik Bain; 3, Bob Phillips; 4, Brinna Phillips.

Main–1, Tanner Scarberry; 2, Darrell Lee Stewart; 3, Brett Reid; 4, Bryanna Bruce; 5, Trent Phillips; 6, Erik Bain; 7, Bob Phillips; 8, Brinna Phillips.

Warriors

Heat 1–1, Sean Ash; 2, Chris Overmire; 3, Chris Douglas; 4, Randy Avolio.

Heat 2–1, Luke Ulander; 2, Keegan Wise; 3, James Moody; 4, Beth Cress.

Main–1, Sean Ash; 2, Luke Ulander; 3, Chris Douglas; 4, Randy Avolio; 5, Beth Cress; 5, Chris Overmire; 6, James Moody; 7, Keegan Wise.

Limited Late Models

Heat–1, Christopher Buskirk; 2, Scott Long; 3, Ken Moore; 4, Allen Strawn; 5, Tim Blomenkamp; 6, Chad Cowan.

Main–1, Christopher Buskirk; 2, Chad Cowan; 3, Tim Blomenkamp; 4, Allen Strawn; 5, Scott Long.

Bandos

Trophy/Heat–1, Wyatt Dent; 2, Madilyn Lange; 3, Reagan Fruge; 4, Tate Reid; 5, Aspyn Lange.

Main–1, Wyatt Dent; 2, Madilyn Lange; 3, Reagan Fruge; 4, Tate Reid.