Western Nebraska Community College is the home base for countless student athletes who compete in a variety of sports. Just like any college, those athletes take pride in their performances and their ability to represent their school, which also has a vested interest in their success both on and off the field.

Behind each game and behind each player is a support system that keeps them sharp, healthy and on a path to success. At WNCC, one of the most prominent pieces in that support system is instructor and athletic trainer Doug Jones.

Jones is in his 16th year at WNCC. His career at the college began when he was hired as a part-time athletic trainer back in 2006. Since then, he’s become one of the most widely respected collegiate athletic trainers in his field and worked tirelessly to improve and adapt the way WNCC approaches athletic education.

One of Jones’ greatest sources of happiness is his ability to make meaningful connections with student athletes at WNCC on the field and in the classroom due to his dual role as an instructor and athletic trainer.

“For me, it’s kind of the best of both worlds,” Jones said. “I get to work with all of these amazing athletes, these wonderful kids that we have here, but I also get to teach those same kids in the classroom. For me, that’s the joy of everything here.”

Jones never would have predicted that he’d end up in the position he now treasures. He initially had no interest in becoming an educator, instead wanting to focus entirely on athletic training.

“At one point, I was talking to my mother when I was in college about pedagogy and teaching techniques because she was a teacher,” Jones recalled. “I told her that I never wanted to teach, and oddly, that’s one of the things that I’m really passionate about now. It’s amazing how things change.”

That transition began when Jones began adjunct teaching just one class per semester. Before long, he said, he found himself working alongside his longtime colleague Mike Jones to revamp WNCC’s exercise science program. A particular area of focus for them was the transferability of the degree earned at the two-year college. To simplify this issue, they condensed a wide field of study into a single program with two tracks focused on physical education and health occupations, respectively.

“We’ve changed our program from what we used to call ‘health, physical education, sports administration and coaching’ to ‘exercise science’. That seems to be one of the bigger trends in higher education in the United States,” he said.

As one of only two instructors in the college’s exercise science program, Jones has a full plate teaching classes such as prevention and care of athletic injuries, first aid, weight training, personal health and group exercise, all on top of his role as athletic trainer to the many athletes that represent WNCC on its fields and courts.

“I am the one athletic trainer for all seven sports,” he said. “As the athletic trainer, I take on roles from doing a little bit of general coaching, counseling, prevention, rehabilitation, injury diagnosis, coordination of medical paperwork and insurance. ... As much time as I spend on my classes, I spend even more time, evenings and weekends, covering games.”

Jones approaches both sides of his job with the goal of forging strong bonds with his student athletes, which he believes to be the key to filling the athletic and educational needs of WNCC’s diverse population.

“I think it’s wonderful to get to know these students on a personal level,” he said. “I ask them a lot of questions when I first meet them, just to get a feel for who they are and what kind of background they’re coming from, because we have such varied backgrounds here. I want to get to know them because it helps me tailor treatment to them when they do get injured.”

That desire to treat each athlete as an individual is the source of the trust that those athletes place in Jones, who often becomes an adviser and confidant to students in their often short stint of time at WNCC.

“I think building relationships is important because I want them to know that I’m here as a person they can trust and they can come to if something does happen,” Jones said. “I always want to leave a lasting impression on them to make sure that they know that even when they leave here, they can still reach out to me.”

Over the course of his career at WNCC, Jones’ own identity has become closely intertwined with Cougar athletics, and his passion for the success of his charges has helped lift the exercise science program to new heights. Fans and family members of WNCC athletes can rest easy knowing that their Cougars are in good hands.