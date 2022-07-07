B&C falls in shootout with Express on Sunday

The Gering B&C juniors led in their games early this week, but in the end, the juniors fell to the WESTCO Express 12-10 on Sunday, July 3, and to the Sheridan County Regulators on Tuesday, July 5, 7-2.

The Gering B&C juniors got just three hits in a high-scoring contest as the WESTCO Express scored five times in the sixth inning to register the 12-10 rain-shortened contest Sunday afternoon at Oregon Trail Park.

That was the only game of the day between Gering and WESTCO as the senior game was called off because of the 15-minute downpour that left the playing surfaces unplayable Sunday evening.

The junior game, however, was one where no lead was safe as Gering held an 8-7 lead through five innings of play.

Gering scored first with a run in the first as Isaiah Murillo walked and scored on a Kelan Dunn sacrifice fly.

Neither team scored in the second and then the third, fourth, and fifth innings saw each team score the same amount of runs. Each team scored one in the third, two in the fourth, and four in the fifth.

WESTCO tied the game in the top of the third when the Express loaded the bases on singles by Mical Villagrana and Jhett Webb. Villagrana scored the tying run on a Dawson Barrett sacrifice.

Gering answered with a single run in the bottom of the third when Murillo walked and scored as he stole home as Dunn was caught in a rundown between first and second.

WESTCO built off of that run-down out as they plated two in the fourth on just one hit. Traven Jackson led off with a single and Dustion Rector reached on an error. Jackson scored on a ground out and then Rector scored on a Villagrana sacrifice fly for the 3-2 lead.

The lead didn’t last long as Gering came right back to lead 4-3 with two in the bottom of the fourth. Bo Gable reached on an error and came around to score on an error to tie the game. Jackson Howard then scored Barron Williams as he reached on an error for the 4-3 lead.

The Express bounced right back with four in the fifth on just two hits. Webb led off with a single followed by Barrett and Ryan Hinman reaching on free passes. George Schmall than scored with a single and the other two runs came in on a walk and a fielder’s choice hit for the 7-4 lead.

Once again it was short-lived as Gering scored four in the bottom of the fifth. Murillo led off the inning with a single while Rece Knight earned a walk. Both would come in to score on a Dunn double. Dunn would later score on a ground out to tie the game at 7-7 and then Gable came in to score on a fielding error for the 8-7 lead.

The sixth inning is where the scoring in the inning became different. The Express plated five runs as WESTCO loaded the bases on three walks. The tying run came in on a one-out walk. Then, with two outs, Villagrana doubled in three runs for an 11-8 lead. Michael Fisher later doubled to score Villagrana with the run to make it 12-8.

Gering tried to make a comeback in the bottom of the sixth as Carsen Mashek was hit by a pitch and then Murillo earned a walk. Both runners scored on passed balls to make it 12-10. Knight then earned a walk, but the next three batters all went down on strikeouts, two swinging and one looking.

The seventh inning started as Barrett singled and Hinman walked before the umpires pulled the players off the field because of the sudden downpour.

WESTCO out-hit Gering 9-3. The Express was led by Villagrana and Webb each with two hits. Villagrana finished with a double, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Hinman, Barrett, and Jackson each had two runs scored while Schmall had two RBIs.

Gering was led by Dunn with two hits including a double and three RBIs.

Then, on Tuesday, the Gering B&C juniors played the Sheridan County First Security Regulators, losing 7-2 with the game ending after six innings.

The teams have one prior matchup this season, where the B&C juniors won 12-3 in Rushville against the junior regulators, this time out it would be Sheridan County that came away with the victory.

B&C started the game off well, getting on the board with a Gable line drive single that brought in Dunn in the bottom of the first inning. B&C extended their lead with a Murillo single that brought in Colter Shellito.

After Mashek took over on the mound in the top of the third inning, the Regulators pulled ahead by scoring three runs in the top of the inning.

B&C was unable to muster any more runs for the rest of the game, going scoreless in the final four innings of the contest.

B&C hosted Bridgeport on Wednesday, July 6. The game wrapped up after press deadline.

Sunday

EXPRESS 001 245 - 12 9 6

B&C 101 242 - 10 3 3

WP - Adan Vargas

S - Michael Fisher

LP - Barron Williams

2B - Express (Michael Fisher, Mical Villagrana),Gering (Kelan Dunn)

Tuesday

Gordon 003 400 - 7 9 1

B&C 110 000 - 2 5 4

WP - Aydon McDonald

LP - Carsen Mashek

2B - Johnny Ziller, Caleb Heck (Gordon)