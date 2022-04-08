Baseball wins from behind

The second game of the Empire Conference doubleheader between Western Nebraska Community College and Lamar Community College was a barnburner as the Cougars battled back deficit to earn the 12-11 win to split the games at Cleveland Field on Sunday, April 3.

Lamar scored in four of the first six innings in game one as the Lopes outhit the Cougars 12-5 in earning the 8-2 win.

Eli Hernandez, who had two doubles in game one and got the win in game two by pitching the final two innings, said the second game comeback was huge for the team. Hernandez said the second-game win was definitely a team win where everyone in the batting lineup had clutch hits and runs.

“The second game was definitely a little bit challenging at the beginning, but the offense did well and never gave up,” Hernandez said. “We hit the whole time and I think that was the big thing with hitting, hustling, and that is what helped us to win.”

WNCC got behind Lamar off and on during the second game including falling behind 11-5 through 4 ½ innings. Hernandez said it was important for this team to never give up in a game and it paid off Sunday afternoon.

“It is very important (to be able to come back in games like game two) because if you just roll over in the first innings after they score a couple runs on you, then that is it; the game will be over in the first or second inning,” Hernandez said. “We have to keep playing every single inning.”

And, while the Lamar Lopes had the long ball going in game two where they had four home runs, the Cougars easily could have given up. But the Cougar defense made some key plays in the sixth and seventh innings to hold Lamar without scoring any more runs, which allowed the offense to get uncorked.

“That (the defense) was definitely huge for us,” he said. “Those guys definitely had the pitchers' backs when they were struggling and that was a big part of our team.”

Lamar scored once in the first but was quickly answered by Jordan Rollins blasting a solo home run to tie the game.

Neither team scored in the second only to watch Lamar plate four in the third to take a 5-1 lead. WNCC answered in the bottom of the third when Joseph Toubeaux singled and scored on a Rollins single. Dalton Nelson followed with a double, and Rollins scored on a Jack Jones single. Ethan Johnson then scored Jones on a single to make it 5-4.

Lamar came right back and plated three runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to take an 11-5 lead. WNCC started making their comeback in the bottom of the fifth when they plated three runs to cut the lead to 11-8.

The Cougars’ fifth started when Dylan Howard and Johnson were plunked by a pitch. Tarango then loaded the bases when he reached on an error.

Toubeaux scored two with a single to make it 11-7 and Tarango scored on another fielding error to make it 11-8.

Hernandez then came in to pitch in the sixth and got three up, three down on the Lopes batting lineup.

Hernandez then led off the sixth by earning a 5-pitch walk. Howard then walked to put two on with one out. Johnson plated the first run to make it 11-9 with a double. Tarango then reached on an infield error that allowed another run to cross home plate to make it 11-10.

After an out, Rollins hit a line drive to left field that was bobbled and fell in for an error, which allowed Johnson and Tarango each to score to put WNCC up 12-11.

The top of the seventh saw Hernandez register another shutout inning to give the Cougars the come-from-behind win.

Both teams had 10 hits in the contest. WNCC had three players with two hits each. Rollins had a home run with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Johnson had two hits with a double, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Toubeaux had two singles with two RBIs and two runs scored.

WNCC utilized four pitchers in the game. Noah Baumann started and went three innings in scattering six hits and allowing five runs. Thibault Mercadier and William Potter each tossed one inning. Hernandez closed out the game with two innings pitched without giving up a hit or run and striking out one.

The first game was a game where Lamar pounded out 12 hits and had a strong pitching performance from Griffen Webb, who got the complete game win in striking out nine.

Lamar scored single runs in the first and second and then added three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings for an 8-0 lead.

WNCC finally got something going offensively in the bottom of the sixth when they plated two runs. Hernandez started things with a double and then Quinn McCafferty and Dillon Fabricus were hit by a pitch to load the bases. Tarango followed with a walk to force in Hernandez with the first run and then pinch-runner Johnson scored on a wild pitch.

That was all the Cougars could get in the first game.

WNCC managed just five hits as Hernandez had two of them, both being doubles.

Harold Baez took the loss on the mound, going five innings in striking out five and scattering nine hits and allowing five runs. Wyatt Zsidisin tossed the final two innings in allowing three runs and three hits.

Game 1

Lamar 110 033 0 – 8 12 1

WNCC 000 002 0 – 2 5 0

LP – Harold Baez.

2B – Eli Hernandez 2.

Game 2

Lamar 104 330 0 – 11 10 4

WNCC 103 134 x – 12 10 4

WP – Eli Hernandez.

2B – Ethan Johnson, Dalton Nelson.

HR – Jordan Rollins.