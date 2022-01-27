Bearcats down Bulldogs

The Bulldogs were unable to stop the Bearcat momentum in the second half as they were outscored 36-25.

This was the second time the two teams faced off as the Bearcats took the first meeting 57-46. With districts around the corner, the Bulldogs and Bearcats have a chance to face-off once more this year.

“We’ve got to go back, look at film and see how we can stop this team because we could be playing them again in the next month,” Land said.

Scottsbluff held Gering’s Nickie Todd scoreless this time around by double teaming her after she scored 10 on them at home on Dec. 14.

“(Nickie) kind of dominated them the first week that we played them in Gering, and I think they put a game plan together to try to stop her, and they did a pretty good job of doing it,” Land said.

The Bearcats were led by Burda with 24 points with four 3-pointers, followed by Kelley with 16 and Mariyah Avila with 13. Paige Horne also scored in double figures with 11.

The Bulldogs had one in double figures as Sydnee Winkler finished with 26 points followed by Carleigh Pszanka with eight.