Bearcats pull away against Bulldogs

Bollish believes the tempo was better in the fourth quarter and got the players to do what they needed to do to break away.

“Our tempo was better. I think we finally got the ball down the floor. We were pleading and fighting for that the whole game,” he said. “We finally got kids to put their heads down and run and I think that was what broke it our way.”

The Bearcats had three in double-figures: Mariyah Avila, who led all scorers with 17 points, Payton Burda with 15 and Anna Kelley with 12.

The leading scorer for the Bulldogs was Anaveah Rios with 11 followed by Nickie Todd with 10 and Carleigh Pszanka with eight.

Before their next game, the Bulldogs will have work to do as they prepare to host the Ogallala Indians on Friday, Dec. 17.

“We are going to watch a little more video tape as we go home and we’ll see what they have,” Land said. “I think we can use the press against Ogallala. They are a young team that can turn the ball over a little bit. They don’t have a lot of size.”

The Bearcats will host the Chadron Cardinals on Friday, Dec. 17. The team needs to work on executing what they need to before worrying about anyone else.