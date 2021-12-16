Bearcats pull away against Bulldogs

In the first of their meetings this season, the Scottsbluff and Gering girls basketball teams faced off in Gering on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The Bearcats took the 57-46 win on a late fourth quarter push.
“I thought Gering played really well and did a nice job of executing, coming out and making big plays and big shots,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said. “I thought that we were kind of lost in the moment a little bit and got sucked into the momentum and environment.”
Bollish didn’t see the execution he wanted from his team and didn’t see them taking care of the controllable. However, he said he was excited about some of what he saw in the game.
“Those are things you have to do on the road, in rivalries games, those are things you need to do when people compete really hard,” he said. “I think we survived with a win and we’ve got to learn our lessons from that though. I’m frustrated with tonight but I’m excited that we got some shots to fall and we were able to get it to go our way.”
Scottsbluff led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter but a push by Gering in the second kept the Bulldogs in it.
It was a back and forth affair as neither team could pull away, and by halftime, the Bearcats and Bulldogs were tied at 27 apiece.
“I thought our game plan worked really well in the first half. I think we slowed down their fast break,” Bulldog coach Steve Land said. “They get out and run the ball. It’s hard to match up with their quickness so we were doing some things. We were trying to get the ball inside, which I thought we did really well in the first half.”
Gering was able to slightly pull away to lead 43-40 at the end of the third frame but from there, it was all Scottsbluff.
The Bearcats outscored the Bulldogs 17-3 in the fourth quarter to finish the game with a win to move to 6-1 on the year. With the loss, the Bulldogs dropped to 4-2.
Throughout the game, Nickie Todd was struggling on her left foot and in the fourth, she went down and needed help getting off the court.
“Nickie going down with an ankle injury kind of put our post game in jeopardy, and it was a chess match," Land said. "She has a sprained ankle and it swelled pretty good, so she’s going to have to stay out for a while and keep ice on, elevate it and things like that and I think she’ll be fine.”
Both teams had players in foul trouble but the fourth quarter didn’t go any better as the Bulldogs were held to three points.
“They had a few kids in foul trouble; we had some kids in foul trouble, and it was just that run in the fourth quarter where we didn’t go out and guard them well enough,” Land said. “We left some of their best shooters open and they knocked them down.”
Bollish believes the tempo was better in the fourth quarter and got the players to do what they needed to do to break away.
“Our tempo was better. I think we finally got the ball down the floor. We were pleading and fighting for that the whole game,” he said. “We finally got kids to put their heads down and run and I think that was what broke it our way.”
The Bearcats had three in double-figures: Mariyah Avila, who led all scorers with 17 points, Payton Burda with 15 and Anna Kelley with 12.
The leading scorer for the Bulldogs was Anaveah Rios with 11 followed by Nickie Todd with 10 and Carleigh Pszanka with eight.
Before their next game, the Bulldogs will have work to do as they prepare to host the Ogallala Indians on Friday, Dec. 17.
“We are going to watch a little more video tape as we go home and we’ll see what they have,” Land said. “I think we can use the press against Ogallala. They are a young team that can turn the ball over a little bit. They don’t have a lot of size.”
The Bearcats will host the Chadron Cardinals on Friday, Dec. 17. The team needs to work on executing what they need to before worrying about anyone else.
“We’re going to rest tomorrow, I think that will be important for us. We’ve been on the road playing really tough games and we’ve just got to work on execution,” Bollish said. “Right now, we are in the point of the year where I just want us to focus on us and we’ve got to run our stuff really well before we can worry about anybody else.”
Both games will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys games will follow.
Scottsbluff 17 9 14 17 - 57
Gering 12 14 17 3 - 46
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 17, Payton Burda 15, Anna Kelley 12, Paige Horne 9, Marly Laucomer 2, Taryn Spady 1, Ashtyn Schwartz 1.
GERING
Anaveah Rios 11, Nickie Todd 10, Carleigh Pszanka 8, Neveah Hrasky 5, Sydnee Winkler 4, Gabby Moreno 4, Jenna Davis 4.
