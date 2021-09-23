Bearcats softball outscores Bulldogs

The Scottsbluff Bearcats traveled to Gering to take on rival Bulldogs in their third and final matchup of the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 16. In a high scoring affair, the Bearcats won 14-5.

The Bearcats made big leaps in scoring from four total home runs from Tatum Heimerman, Brady Laucomer, Taryn Spady and Mariyah Avila. Avila’s home run happened to be a grand slam in the fifth inning.

“We definitely stepped up as an offensive team from this game compared to our last one, and it's definitely helped us win more games,” Laucomer said.

This win is a big turnaround from the two losses the Bearcats were dealt in last Tuesday’s doubleheader against North Platte.

“It started last Tuesday night when I talked to the girls. We have great leadership from the girls, and they talked about how we needed to intensify our practice for Wednesday, that we got another shot at them later on, and we have to get better,” Scottsbluff coach Daniel Fox said. “But our practice on Wednesday was great, and I had a pretty good feeling coming into tonight that we were going to be hitting the ball pretty well.”

“After Tuesday’s losses, I think we came back to practice on Wednesday, and picked it up, cause we knew we had to get better,” Avila said.