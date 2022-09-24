Big third inning helps Scottsbluff past Gering

For the second time in less than a week, the Scottsbluff and Gering softball teams faced off in Scottsbluff, with the Bearcats taking a 10-2 win on Sept. 15.

Coming into the game, the Bulldogs’ game plan was to take care of the ball, both offensively and defensively.

“Taking care of the ball, making routine plays, and staying disciplined at the plate,” coach Zach Ostergard said. “Aubrey (Barrett) does a really good job of locating and mixing it up a bit where we need to stay within our approach and that’s what we’ve preached all week.”

The game was close at the start with both teams knotted at one at the end of the first inning. The top of the frame started with a Jacelyn Brown single for the Bulldogs. Brown advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Ari Canseco before going to third on a Nickie Todd single. Brown would then steal home for the first run of the game.

With two outs in the bottom of the inning, Bearcat Taryn Spady hit a home run over the center field fence to tie the game.

The Bulldogs took the lead two innings later on a Todd home run into center field but from there, the Bearcats put their foot on the gas, scoring seven in the bottom of the frame.

“Things were going great and the girls were feeling really good about themselves but we let one mistake happen, a dropped fly ball in right field,” Ostergard said. “That happens in this game but we’ve got to find a way to deal with adversity and we’ve got to find a way to make the next play.”

The bottom of the third started with the dropped pop fly to put Barrett on base before a single by Aspyn Andreas put two on for Tatum Heimerman, who just like Spady in the first, hit a home run to center field to take a 4-2 lead. The Bearcats would score on a Spady triple which brought her in on an error, a Jenna Spengler double and a Barrett fielder’s choice.

The final two runs for Scottsbluff to end the game in the fifth was a Spengler home run and a double by Barrett to bring in Piper Ryschon.

For Gering, Sarah Wiese pitched the full game, giving up 12 hits, 10 runs (nine earned), one walk and five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs will try to fine tune what they need to before heading to the North Platte Invite on Saturday.

“We’ve got to really fine tune things tomorrow and get ready for some tough competition this weekend,” Ostergard said.

In the North Platte tournament, the Bulldogs finished 2-1, falling to Ralston 9-7 in the opening game before downing Alliance 6-2 and Lexington 8-0.

GRNG 101 00 - 2 4 2

SCTB 107 02 - 10 12 1

WP-Aubrey Barrett

LP-Sarah Wiese

2B-Sarah Wiese (Gering); Aubrey Barrett, Jenna Spengler (Scottsbluff)

3B-Taryn Spady (Scottsbluff)

HR-Nickie Todd (Gering); Tatum Heimerman, Taryn Spady, Jenna Spengler (Scottsbluff)