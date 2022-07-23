Boggs, Smith visit Europe with Wyoming volleyball

Gering High School graduates Zoee Smith and Macey Boggs got to experience Europe and it wasn’t just those two by themselves.

Boggs and Smith are members of the University of Wyoming volleyball team and the Cowgirls spent 11 days in Croatia and Greece playing volleyball, doing sightseeing, and coming together as a team during their time overseas.

Boggs, who joined the Wyoming team last spring after playing two years at Western Nebraska Community College, said this was a great opportunity for the team to connect with each other.

“It was a great opportunity to get close with teammates and build a stronger connection for the fall,” Boggs said. “We are super excited for what is in store this year. We have great talent. I am so blessed to get to play with these girls, I couldn’t ask for better teammates.”

Smith, who will be in her third year on the team, said this trip helped the team come together.

“It was amazing to go overseas and have extra bonding time with the team,” Smith said. “We got better every game and that was amazing.”

The team left for Croatia on June 12 and played four matches in 11 days while doing plenty of sightseeing as well.

The Wyoming volleyball team went 3-1 in their trip.

“We played some really great teams over there,” Smith said. “It was super competitive.”

Wyoming played Split, Croatia, on June 15, ZOK Split on June 16, Milonas, Greece on June 20, and finally a match against Markopoulo, Greece, on June 21.

Boggs said the key to the trip is just to improve every time on the court.

“We wanted to get good touches and get just a little better each game,” she said.

Boggs said the trip to Europe was not an easy one because their plans were delayed with international travel.

“Saying travel was crazy is an understatement. It took us over 2 days to make it to our first destination,” Boggs said. “We got stuck in Germany overnight due to a delayed flight. But eventually, we made it and the travels made for some great memories.”

So did the playing of other teams.

“One of the best parts of the trip, besides playing matches against international competition, was sightseeing, and the team did plenty of that.

Boggs said the trip was wonderful.

“Everything was spectacular,” she said. “My favorite place was Dubrovnik, Croatia.”

The Wyoming team did sightseeing in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia with a guided walking tour, then some sightseeing in Split, Croatia, and finally some sightseeing in Dubrovnik before departing for Greece.

In Greece, the team toured Nafplio and Athens on June 19 through the 21, before visiting the Aegina Island for a tour.

The trip overseas will make the Wyoming team a better team as the season nears. The Cowgirls open the fall season with a Brown and Gold scrimmage on August 19 followed by an exhibition match with Colorado State Pueblo on August 20. Wyoming will open the season on August 26 and 27 with the Rumble in the Rockies Classic when they face Wichita State and Iowa State on Friday and then Creighton on Saturday.

Smith said this season looks promising.

“It’s looking really hopeful,” she said. “Like I said, we got better each game and I hope we can continue that.”

For Boggs, it was her first time participating in a collegiate spring season and she said she is excited to get her four-year college career started.

“I love Wyoming,” Boggs said. “I am so happy with the decision to go there and would not do it any other way if given the chance. Wyoming is awesome.”