Boys tennis begins with dual in Alliance

The tennis season has officially started as Alliance, Gering, and Scottsbluff faced off in a matchup that included Campbell County High School of Gillette, Wyoming on Thursday, Aug. 26.
The three teams started off facing the Campbell Camels before going up against each other. Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said he feels confident about his team’s season and always sees a good challenge in starting the season against a team from Wyoming.
“Playing a Wyoming team, their season is a little shorter and starts a little earlier, so we’re playing teams that are a little closer to their mid-season form,” he said. “They’re already four, maybe five matches in, so we’re a little bit tight, a little careful here but I feel pretty good so far. A lot of things we’ve worked on I’m seeing in their actual matches.”
The team has been focusing on serving, returning, and the +1 game (0-4 strokes per point) during practice.
Alliance coach Scott Mills said he feels good about his team and season but also believes it’s kind of up in the air right now as most of the team’s players are new and haven’t played before.
“From what I’ve seen just today, I’m happy where we’re at. I still feel like we’ve got a long way to go. The three returners played really well today,” Mills said. “I think they are going to get better as the days go on and if we can just continue to learn, and my senior and returning players help the younger players, I think we’re going to be pretty decent this year.
“I think we can compete. Scottsbluff is always tough, Gering and Alliance are pretty close. I think it’s going to be a good season.”
Gering’s head coach Ron Swank said he believes his team will be competitive this year due to how his athletes have been practicing and from what he saw in this dual.
“I’ve got two really experienced players. I’ve got a newcomer that’s doing really well, and I’ve got two others that I would like to see raise their game,” he said. “If they do that, we’ll be in the hunt and in the middle of the pack.”
Gering finished the afternoon winning 5-4 against Alliance and losing 8-1 against Gillette.
“Gillette is a well-coached team. The major difference (between Gillette and Alliance) is experience,” Swank said. “They (Gillette) were an excellent serving team, have year-round activities and an excellent sports center. We played two several-year letter winners – two play with one year experience and two new to tennis this year.”
Isaiah Murillo went 2-0 at four singles and 1-1 in doubles in his tennis debut. David Karpf and Noah Macias picked up wins at two singles and five singles, respectively. Noah Moreno and Brandon Jensen picked up a win at two doubles, and Murillo and Macias picked up a win at three doubles.
“For two plus weeks, we’ve focused on basics, like serve, return, groundstrokes, volleys and anticipation of the opponent’s shots,” Swank said. “I'm pleased with the progress, our experienced players competed well and we got a few wins. This was a good start to the season.”
The Bearcats picked up the 6-3 win over the Camels and was winning 5-0 over Alliance when matches had to be discontinued due to lack of light.
“We’ve considerably improved over last year in most parts of our short rally game,” Emerick said. “We have also emphasized doubles tactics and despite dropping two of the three doubles matches against Gillette, I feel we are on course to a solid season at all doubles positions.”