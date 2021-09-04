Boys tennis begins with dual in Alliance

The tennis season has officially started as Alliance, Gering, and Scottsbluff faced off in a matchup that included Campbell County High School of Gillette, Wyoming on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The three teams started off facing the Campbell Camels before going up against each other. Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said he feels confident about his team’s season and always sees a good challenge in starting the season against a team from Wyoming.

“Playing a Wyoming team, their season is a little shorter and starts a little earlier, so we’re playing teams that are a little closer to their mid-season form,” he said. “They’re already four, maybe five matches in, so we’re a little bit tight, a little careful here but I feel pretty good so far. A lot of things we’ve worked on I’m seeing in their actual matches.”

The team has been focusing on serving, returning, and the +1 game (0-4 strokes per point) during practice.

Alliance coach Scott Mills said he feels good about his team and season but also believes it’s kind of up in the air right now as most of the team’s players are new and haven’t played before.