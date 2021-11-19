Brooks leads WNCC women to win over EWC

Martrice Brooks poured in 20 points, and the 12-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team raced to an 81-55 win over Eastern Wyoming College Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Cougar Palace.

WNCC, 4-0, had three players in double figures as Brooks had 20 points and six rebounds. Ale’Jah Douglas finished with 12 points, and Amani Brown had 10 points.

EWC, who suited up just seven players, was led by Rosa Revueltas with 19 points followed by Morrill graduate Libbie Schaefer with 13.

Brooks said they played alright tonight.

“We just needed to work on the thing that we needed to work on and that was crashing the boards," she said. "I think we could have played a little better but we got the W.”

WNCC out boarded the Lancers 46-39. Along with Brooks, Mia Jaye Sarkodee-Adoo and Aminata Zie each had six rebounds. The Lancers were led on the boards by Ana Gascon with 10.

The key to the Cougars win was their defense. WNCC had 10 steals in the contest and limited EWC to just 30% shooting and 15% from behind the arc.