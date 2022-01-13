Bulldog boys fall short, short-handed girls drop fifth of season

In a home game against the Newcastle Dogies out of Wyoming, the Bulldogs fell in a pair of losses on Saturday, Jan. 8. The girls would lose 61-41 while the boys fell 63-57.

The Lady Bulldogs, who almost made a comeback against Sidney on Friday, didn’t have that same energy on Saturday as they dropped the contest against the Dogies.

“I think last night’s game did take a lot out of us, but this is very poor execution on our part on offense,” coach Steve Land said. “We were very impatient. Once (Newcastle) found that we weren’t shooting the ball very well, they just packed into the zone. We weren’t moving the ball, settled for outside jumpers that weren’t falling. They’re running out after we take a quick shot and they scored some transition baskets that hurt us early, and that’s where they built the lead.”

With multiple players out, it was hard for the Bulldogs to find a rhythm as the team struggled with turnovers and fouls throughout the game.

“We had a couple guards gone today and some kids out with an illness so it’s kind of tough,” Land said. “We have to have a mixed man mentality to step up, come in and contribute, and I don’t think we got that today.”