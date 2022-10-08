Bulldog golfers advance to state with 2nd place finish

OGALLALA - The Gering Bulldogs finished in second behind Scottsbluff in the Class B, District 4 Tournament on Monday at Ogallala’s Crandell Creek Golf Club.

The Bearcats fired a 325 to finish by a whopping 100 strokes ahead of Gering, which placed second with a 425. Both the Bearcats and Bulldogs, along with third-place finisher Lexington, qualified their teams for next week’s state tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Scottsbluff was paced by senior Anna Kelley, who captured the individual district championship with a round of 71. Kelley has been the Bearcats’ team leader all season and Monday’s top finish added to her tally of multiple titles.

Nielli Heinold finished second behind Kelley. The junior shot a round of 79.

Heinold was followed by McKinley Knotts in fourth with an 87, Addi Wilson in fifth with an 88, and Shae Willats in seventh with a 97.

Gering was paced individually by Madi Mumm, who medaled eighth with a 97. Also for the Bulldogs, Jaylei Cervantes finished with a 105, Maia Swan had a 111, Lauren Doll carded a 112, and McKenna Bowron ended with a 118.

Two local golfers will compete at state individually after medaling in the top 10. Sidney’s Aubree Larson placed sixth with a 95 and Alliance’s Emily McCune finished 10th with a 102.

The 36-hole state tournament will begin on Oct. 10.

Team Scoring

1, Scottsbluff, 325. 2, Gering, 425. 3, Lexington, 442. 4, Ogallala, 446. 5, Sidney, 454. 6, McCook, 527.

Individual Top 10

1, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 71. 2, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 79. 3, O’Brasia Amos, Lexington, 85. 4, McKinley Knotts, Scottsbluff, 87. 5, Addison Wilson, Scottsbluff, 88. 6, Aubree Larson, Sidney, 95. 7, Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 97. 8, Madi Mumm, Gering, 97. 9, Abigail Owens, Lexington, 98. 10, Emily McCune, Alliance, 102.