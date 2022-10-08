 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bulldog golfers advance to state with 2nd place finish

  • 0

OGALLALA - The Gering Bulldogs finished in second behind Scottsbluff in the Class B, District 4 Tournament on Monday at Ogallala’s Crandell Creek Golf Club.

The Bearcats fired a 325 to finish by a whopping 100 strokes ahead of Gering, which placed second with a 425. Both the Bearcats and Bulldogs, along with third-place finisher Lexington, qualified their teams for next week’s state tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Scottsbluff was paced by senior Anna Kelley, who captured the individual district championship with a round of 71. Kelley has been the Bearcats’ team leader all season and Monday’s top finish added to her tally of multiple titles.

Nielli Heinold finished second behind Kelley. The junior shot a round of 79.

Heinold was followed by McKinley Knotts in fourth with an 87, Addi Wilson in fifth with an 88, and Shae Willats in seventh with a 97.

People are also reading…

Gering was paced individually by Madi Mumm, who medaled eighth with a 97. Also for the Bulldogs, Jaylei Cervantes finished with a 105, Maia Swan had a 111, Lauren Doll carded a 112, and McKenna Bowron ended with a 118.

Two local golfers will compete at state individually after medaling in the top 10. Sidney’s Aubree Larson placed sixth with a 95 and Alliance’s Emily McCune finished 10th with a 102.

The 36-hole state tournament will begin on Oct. 10.

Team Scoring

1, Scottsbluff, 325. 2, Gering, 425. 3, Lexington, 442. 4, Ogallala, 446. 5, Sidney, 454. 6, McCook, 527.

Individual Top 10

1, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 71. 2, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 79. 3, O’Brasia Amos, Lexington, 85. 4, McKinley Knotts, Scottsbluff, 87. 5, Addison Wilson, Scottsbluff, 88. 6, Aubree Larson, Sidney, 95. 7, Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 97. 8, Madi Mumm, Gering, 97. 9, Abigail Owens, Lexington, 98. 10, Emily McCune, Alliance, 102.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gering boys, Chadron girls win Western Conference XC

Gering boys, Chadron girls win Western Conference XC

Gering boys capture Western Conference, Bearcat Invite titles on Friday. Scottsbluff Hans Bastron and Gering’s Madison Seiler earn Western Conference individual titles, while Chadron girls win Western Conference team title.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News