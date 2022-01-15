Bulldog Krzyzanowski signs NLI

Gering golfer Emily Krzyzanowski signed her National Letter of Intent Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Gering High Media Center.
She will be playing golf for the Valparaiso University Beacons in Indiana next year. Krzyzanowski said she chose this school because of the feeling she got when she visited the campus and talked with the team.
“I chose to go here because of the atmosphere,” she said. “They were very welcoming, very team-oriented, so that’s what I think drove me to (Valparaiso).”
Krzyzanowski is excited to compete collegiately like her siblings did. Her brother Erik competed for Gonzaga University while her sister Kaitlyn played for the University of South Dakota.
“It's very exciting. I can’t wait to do what both my siblings have done,” she said. “I’m just really excited to get started on the college level.”
Watching both of her siblings play golf in college, she’s been dreaming about doing what they did for a while.
“It has been something I’ve been dreaming about,” Krzyzanowski said. “My siblings have done it, so I just wanted to follow in their footsteps.”
Her parents are excited to see where playing college golf at Valparaiso takes her, but they are also sad that they will now be sending their last child to college.
“Like every parent, it’s kind of a sad day when your child goes off to college, and I think it’d be even worse when it’s our youngest one,” her father, Kevin, said.
All of their kids have gone a distance away but just like with her two older siblings, they believe Emily will do well.
“All our kids have gone somewhere quite an egregious distance away. I think 500 miles is the closest one, so this is just another one of those,” Kevin said. “It’s going to be hard, but Emily has been around a lot of college golf in her life, so I think she’ll do really well at that level because she’s already experienced it by watching it and traveling around.”
Krzyzanowski plans to major in something related to the law field.
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.