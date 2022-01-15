Bulldog Krzyzanowski signs NLI

Gering golfer Emily Krzyzanowski signed her National Letter of Intent Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Gering High Media Center.

She will be playing golf for the Valparaiso University Beacons in Indiana next year. Krzyzanowski said she chose this school because of the feeling she got when she visited the campus and talked with the team.

“I chose to go here because of the atmosphere,” she said. “They were very welcoming, very team-oriented, so that’s what I think drove me to (Valparaiso).”

Krzyzanowski is excited to compete collegiately like her siblings did. Her brother Erik competed for Gonzaga University while her sister Kaitlyn played for the University of South Dakota.

“It's very exciting. I can’t wait to do what both my siblings have done,” she said. “I’m just really excited to get started on the college level.”

Watching both of her siblings play golf in college, she’s been dreaming about doing what they did for a while.

“It has been something I’ve been dreaming about,” Krzyzanowski said. “My siblings have done it, so I just wanted to follow in their footsteps.”