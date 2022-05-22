Bulldog Maser qualifies for state

The Class B-4 district golf meet happened on Monday at the Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook as Gering freshman Jack Maser finished eighth, qualifying for state next week.

Maser had 89 strokes to lead the Bulldogs, who failed to qualify after finishing in seventh. Behind him Maser was Kelan Dunn (95), Dalton Wiese (103), Mitch Culek (106) and Tabor Wasson (112).

The top three teams that qualified were Scottsbluff (349), Ogallala (358) and McCook (361). After McCook in the team scores, Chadron just missed qualifying by finishing fourth (382). The rest of the Panhandle schools saw Sidney (390) in sixth, Gering (395) in seventh and Alliance (402) in ninth.

Joining Maser in the top 10 was winner John Beier (80) from Sidney, Bearcats Austin Thyne (81) and Kaedon Patton (82), Chadron’s Jacksyn Behrends (88), McCook’s Jonas Sommerville (85) and Landon Kmoch (90) and Ogallala’s Caleb Castillo (88), Corbin Murphy (88) and Jake Hiltibrand (89).

Other Class B teams who will be heading to state include Omaha Skutt Catholic (312), Elkhorn North (320) and Omaha Concordia (320) from the B-1 district. District B-3 saw Norris (313) win the district as York (334) and Minden (349) also qualify. The B-2 will be determined on May 18.

Maser and the rest of the Class B field will be at Scotts Bluff Country Club on Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25 with tee off at 9 a.m.

Individual Top 10

1. John Beier, Sidney 80; 2, Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff 81; 3. Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff 84; 4. Jonas Sommerville, McCook 85; 5. Jacksyn Behrends, Chadron 88; 6. Caleb Castillo, Ogallala 88; 7. Corbin Murphy, Ogallala 88; 8. Jack Maser, Gering 89; 9. Jake Hiltibrand, Ogallala 89; 10. Landon Kmoch, McCook 90.

Teams

1. Scottsbluff, 349; Ogallala, 358; 3. McCook, 361; 4. Chadron, 382; 5. Cozad, 385; 6. Sidney, 390; 7. Gering, 395; 8. Gothenburg, 399; 9. Alliance, 402; 10. Broken Bow, 409; 11. Holdrege, 437; 12. Lexington, 441.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

