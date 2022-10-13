Bulldog Mumm finishes in top 15 at state golf, finish 9th as a team

On a very windy Tuesday in Gering, the golf season wrapped up following the conclusion of Class B state golf. Scottsbluff Bearcat Anna Kelley took the individual title after shooting a second-round score of 66, a state record for an 18-hole individual score.

Kelley’s final score of 141 beat out defending champion Julia Karmazin by two strokes. Omaha Duchesne Academy won the team title with a 653 ahead of runner-up Scottsbluff’s 661.

The previous record of 67 was held by Danielle Lemek of Doniphan-Trumbull (2011) and Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas (2021).

All five members of the Omaha Duchesne golf team finished in the top 15 with Whitney Dahr and Isabelle Gutchewski tied for fourth with 161, June Mullen (165) in seventh, Kathleen Kelly (168) in ninth and Elizabeth Wright (171) in a tie for 11th.

Also placing in the top 15 was Waverly’s Tia Phaisan (160) in third; Beatrice’s Kierra Paquette (163) in sixth; Scottsbluff’s Nielli Heinold (167) and Shae Willats (177) in eighth and tied for 15th; Northwest’s Taylor Mazour (170) and Olivia Ottman (175) in 10th and in a tie for 13th; Gering’s Madison Mumm (171) tied for 11th; Blair’s Mallory Stirek (175) tied for 13th; and Elkhorn North’s Emily Huff and Bennington’s Payton Morgan tied for 15th with Willats.

With her 11th place finish, Mumm improved from the previous year where she finished in a tie for 26th.

“(I feel) very good,” Mumm said. “My goal was to medal at every golf event I went to and it looks like I met my goal because I medaled at every one of them.”

Between the two days, she shot seven strokes more on Tuesday than in the previous day for her 171 total. She is a little sad that this tournament would be her last in high school.

“I came in seven strokes worse today but I did pretty bad on the front nine but I think I had a comeback on the back,” she said. “Very happy with how I golfed. I’m a little sad but it’s time to move on to bigger and better things, maybe golf in college.”

Gering finished ninth in the team standings with Maia Swan in a tie for 52nd with teammate Kenna Bowron with a 220; Jayeli Cervantes golfed a 231 for 59th and Lauren Doll was in a tie for 62nd with 236.

Sidney’s Aubree Larson placed 40th with 208 as Alliance’s Emily McCune was 45th with 212.

Team Results

1. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 653

2. Scottsbluff, 661

3. Elkhorn North, 695

4. Bennington, 727

5. Beatrice, 786

6. Northwest, 802

7. Norris, 815

8. Waverly, 828

9. Gering, 835

10. York, 840

11. Hastings, 848

12. Lexington, 935

Individual Top 15

1. Anna Kelly, Scottsbluff 75-66-141

2. Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North 71-72-143

3. Tia Phaisan, Waverly 79-81-160

T4. Whitney Dahr, Omaha Duchesne Academy 79-82-161

T4. Isabelle Gutchewski, Omaha Duchesne Academy 76-85-161

6. Kiera Paquette, Beatrice 82-81-163

7. June Mullen, Omaha Duchesne Academy 83-82-165

8. Nielli Heinhold, Scottsbluff 81-86-167

9. Kathleen Kelly, Omaha Duchesne Academy 82-86-168

10. Taylor Mazour, Northwest 88-82-170

T11. Elizabeth Wright, Omaha Duchesne Academy 87-84-171

T11. Madison Mumm, Gering 82-89-171

T13. Mallory Stirek, Blair 87-88-175

T13. Olivia Ottman, Northwest 84-91-175

T15. Emily Huff, Elkhorn North 91-86-177

T15. Payton Morgan, Bennington 89-88-177

T15. Shae Willats, Scottsbluff 83-94-177