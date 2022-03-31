Bulldogs drop fourth straight to start season

On a cold and windy day, the Torrington Trailblazers and Gering Bulldogs soccer teams faced off in Gering for the Blazers’ third outing of the season and the Bulldogs’ fourth. The game would end with 3:27 remaining after the Trailblazers went on a 10-goal run to end the game 10-0 on Tuesday, March 29.

The scoring would start early for the Trailblazers as they made their first goal in the game’s first 15 seconds. The Blazers would maintain control, scoring five goals in the first half and five in the second.

“This was a really good win. It was a good confidence builder for a lot of guys, a lot of different guys got into the game, and a lot of different guys scored goals also, so it was pretty nice,” Torrington head coach Gabe Bartlett said.

The Blazers scored early and often as seven different players scored goals in the game. Kieser Wolfe led the scoring with four goals, and Pipo Rodriguez, Chase Miller, Deagan Keith, Greysen Shields, Aidyn Saucedo and Aiden Mathews each tacked on another goal apiece.

On the Gering side of the bench, things were not going nearly as well as the Bulldogs took on their fourth straight loss.

Although weather was a factor with the wind affecting the travel of the ball in the air and the rain and snow affecting the players' ability to control the ball, the Bulldogs believe it was not a factor in the defeat at the hands of the Blazers.

“I’m slowly figuring each team out. We just aren’t quick enough; we’re just not at the level where we can dictate the pace and the midfield,” Gering coach Chris Guadarrama said. “We keep going down big in games and then we just shoot ourselves in the foot.”

Even with the shutout win, the Trailblazers look to come away from the game having learned something and continue to improve on their game.

“I think that going into the wind, we needed better possession. Our guys were still trying to go over the top and go through instead of possessing the ball down the field and getting down the field in smaller chunks,” Bartlett said. “With the wind, we didn’t possess enough so we need to play better in that way, we just played the wind.”

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday, March 31 to play the Douglas Bearcats in Douglas, Wyoming at 3 p.m. while the Trailblazers will hope to turn this win into a two-game win streak when they play the Bearcats the following day at 5 p.m. at home.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

