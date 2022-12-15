Bulldogs earn wins over Tigers

The Mitchell Tigers hosted the Gering Bulldogs on Thursday, Dec. 8, with the Gering girls defeating the Lady Tigers by a final score of 47-24 and the Bulldog boys downing Mitchell 66-47 following the girls game.

The girls game started the evening with the Bulldogs taking a commanding win over Mitchell.

“I think the biggest thing that went well was to come out with a lot of energy. Our defense was a lot better, I think we were covering the high post better than we did last weekend,” Gering girls coach Steve Land said.

“We gave them very few looks early in the game, later in the half we fouled too much, but overall I was proud of our effort.”

The Bulldogs will hope to build off of the win to succeed against Chadron on Saturday.

“We will turn our attention to Chadron (Friday) at practice, we’ve already played them to an eight point game. They play a lot of 1-3-1 so we will work on that then we get Ogallala next Friday and we haven’t seen them yet, so we’ll have to get some film to see what they’re up to,” Land said.

The Gering boys also won in commanding fashion over the Tigers as well. A key part of the Bulldogs victory was the multitude of forced turnovers and good ball movement throughout the game.

“I think in the first half we really moved the ball well, we hit shots which is key, we got after them defensively,” Gering coach Rick Winkler said. “Then in the second half, I think we just settled from some 3’s too much and they weren’t falling. So we didn’t score as much as we wanted.”

The Gering boys went into halftime with a 50-23 lead, only scoring 16 more points the remainder of the game.

Under Winkler’s leadership, the Bulldogs hope to establish their identity for the season.

“We really want to get after people on defense, whether it’s man or zone, just put some pressure. We didn’t really press that much, but offensively we want to move and push the ball,” Winkler said. “I don’t mind shooting 3-pointers but when they’re not falling we have to pass the ball and attack the basket.”

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Bulldog boys won 58-54, with the girls also winning 34-29 on the road against the Chadron Cardinals.

Both teams will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 16, when they travel to Ogallala to take on the Indians.