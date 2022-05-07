Bulldogs fall in sub-district playoff

On a windy day, the Scottsbluff Bearcats boys' soccer hosted the Gering Bulldogs for the first round of the Class B-8 sub-district at Landers Soccer Complex on Tuesday, May 3. The Bearcats move on to the sub-district final with the 6-0 win while Gering finishes out the season with the loss.

“I felt like we collapsed a little bit and I think we got in our own heads but nonetheless, the kids fought and that's the thing you always ask out of your group is fight to the very end,” Gering coach Chris Guadarrama said. “Win, lose or draw, I’m proud of these kids. I think this game could’ve gone a bit different but hats off to Scottsbluff and Rock. He’s got them ready and prepared.”

This was the third time the teams have faced, with Scottsbluff taking both 9-0 and 4-1. The Bearcats played with a different lineup, allowing some players to be rested for the Wednesday game.

“Our regular starting lineup wasn’t out there today so that created some communication issues but that was really later in the game,” Bearcat coach Nate Rock said. “The beginning of the game, I thought we were really good. I thought we played a better game against them, especially in the first half than we did last week.”

The first score of the game came from Scottsbluff's Karim Castillo Leos. It would take some time before the Bearcats would score again as shots were sailing over the net, and the Bulldogs defense was able to hold them.

Braden Anderson got a goal of his own 14 minutes into the game before Jason Escamilla got the final goal of the half with a few minutes left before halftime.

At halftime, Scottsbluff led 3-0.

Seconds into the second half, Aaron Schaff scored his first of the game as the Bulldogs struggled to keep them from scoring.

Halfway through the second half, Anderson scored his second and final goal of the game to put the Bearcats up 5-0. Three minutes later, Schaff scored to get the score to the final score.

Within the final minutes and prior to the whistle, there was a lot of emotion coming from the Bulldog bench as this was their final game of the year and they had to say goodbye to the seniors.

“You don’t want your season to end and you want to keep fighting. I want to do something that this school’s never done, even when I was playing,” Guadarrama said. “We never won a district or been to state, so that’s the goal in a broader perspective. This is my second year at the helm, so it’s going to take time.”

Guadarrama said he is proud of how far his team has come and the progression they made, which includes getting their first win since 2019.

“Overall this season, there was a lot of progression. I think a lot of the things we were trying to work on last year, a lot of fundamental stuff, really improved this season. I think the younger kids that are coming up are definitely going to play a factor, and it did this game,” he said. “We are losing a lot of our good defense, but we have kids that are going to replace that. Overall, the season turned out really well. We got our first win in three years.”

