Bulldogs fall in sub-districts to Bearcats

The Class B-8 volleyball sub-district in Sidney saw two closely contested matches as the home Sidney Red Raiders faced off against the Alliance Bulldogs and the Gering Bulldogs went up against the Scottsbluff Bearcats on Oct. 25.

The Raiders took the win 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 before the second and final match of the night where Scottsbluff defeated Gering 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16 to keep their season alive.

“I thought they did really well. I thought they responded to the runs that Gering went on, they never quit and they executed our game plan really well,” Bearcats coach Leslie Foral said. “You could tell they were focused and wanted it but we knew Gering was going to play tough defense and not let the ball drop, so I think that was kind of our mindset. We also have to not let the ball drop on our end.”

The first two sets started the same way, with Gering going out to a quick lead, but the Bearcats came back in both.

The first frame saw Gering go out to a 3-0 lead as they later led 15-10 before a Bearcat timeout. After the timeout, Scottsbluff went on a 7-2 run, resulting in a Gering timeout.

The Bearcats tied the set up at 21 apiece as they would take their first lead on the following point. Scottsbluff won the set 25-22.

The second set once again started with a Bulldog 6-3 lead as the Bearcats tied the frame at 6-6. Gering called a timeout but it would benefit Scottsbluff as the Bearcats went on a 10-1 run for a 16-7 lead. Gering called their second timeout, going on a 9-4 run. The late run wouldn’t be enough as the Bearcats took the set 25-20.

“It was a long rally, but Scottsbluff did a really good job on their side of the court tonight,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “They were very aggressive serving and we were out of system.”

The third set was a back and forth affair as the Bulldogs took a 13-7 lead, Scottsbluff called a timeout and then tied the set at 14. The frame was then tied at 21 before a 4-2 run by Gering ended the set.

In the final set, Scottsbluff went out to a 9-6 run to start before a Gering timeout. The Bulldogs took a 13-12 lead before the Bearcats tied and eventually took the lead 15-13. After the timeout, Scottsbluff went on a set and match ending 10-3 run to win 25-16.

Gering finished the season 12-16 and are appreciative of the seniors and support they’ve had throughout the season.

“You know, I love our seniors, our four girls, character galore, each one of them: Carleigh (Pzsanka), Emma (Strom), Maddie (Ray), Cami (Newman), very proud of them for the work they’ve put in throughout this season,” Cochran said. “Thanks to our fans for being there through the whole season, lots of travel, lots of time away from work and families to make this program run. We’re appreciative for each one of them that come and watch our matches.”

The Raiders faced the Bearcats on Wednesday in the sub-district final, which Sidney won 25-20, 25-10, 25-16.