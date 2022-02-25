Bulldogs fall in sub-districts

The first day of the boys’ basketball B-8 Sub-District took place at Scottsbluff High School on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The first game of the night saw the Scottsbluff Bearcats down the Alliance Bulldogs 83-43 while the second had the Sidney Red Raiders defeating the Gering Bulldogs 67-56.

The final game saw Gering take an early 4-0 lead over Sidney as the Raiders were unable to score until a 3-pointer from Isak Doty with 2:40 remaining in the opening quarter. The Bulldogs were unable to hold the lead as the Raiders went 10-6 by the end of the first.

Sidney went on a run, and when the Raiders were leading 21-12, the Bulldogs called a timeout with 4:40 remaining in the half to stop the momentum. Sidney would lead 28-20 going into halftime.

“I thought we started off the game well, and then we allowed them to get a little run in the first and second quarters, but we battled,” Gering coach Kyle Cotton said. “We just made too many mistakes really and mental errors, and we just weren’t able to execute down the stretch. I thought we battled really well though.”

The remainder of the game would be back and forth as the Bulldogs kept themselves in striking distance, trailing 42-34 at the end of the third.

The final quarter was stop and go as there were many fouls, turnovers and timeouts. Neither team was able to go on a run or get the momentum they needed with all of the whistles. Sidney would go on to win the game 67-56.

“Turnovers have been our Achilles heel all year. It’s been something we really have to correct over the summer,” Cotton said. “Making smarter decisions, being stronger with the ball but I can’t fault our effort at all. Sometimes, you’re going to foul if you’re putting in that effort. It just wasn’t our night.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Bulldogs were playing the waiting game to see if they would get to play in a district final.

“A couple of results went our way but a couple didn’t, so now we just wait to see how (finals from B-1 and B-6) go,” Cotton said.

The Bulldogs were led by Jackson Howard and Uriah Ybarra with 16 points each. Raider Sawyer Dickman led all scorers with 21. Wyatt Heckenlively and Jacob Dowse followed with 14 and 11, respectively.

Gering are the 16th seed in district finals and will head east to face Omaha Skutt Catholic on Friday.

Gering 6 14 14 22 - 56

Sidney 10 18 14 25 - 67

GERING

Jackson Howard 16, Uriah Ybarra 16, Max Greeley 9, Jacob VanAnne 7, Kaden Bohnsack 6, Tyler Garrett 2.

SIDNEY

Sawyer Dickman 21, Wyatt Heckenlively 14, Jacob Dowse 11, Micah Schneider 9, Isak Doty 8.

