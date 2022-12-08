Bulldogs finish fourth in WC

The season began for the Gering Bulldog basketball teams as they competed in the Western Conference Tournament Dec. 1-Dec. 3. Both teams went 1-2, finishing in fourth.

The girls will face the Mitchell Tigers on Thursday before heading to Chadron on Saturday, playing both teams for the second time in a week. The Bulldogs defeated Mitchell 53-23 while falling to Chadron in the third-place game.

“We got Mitchell Thursday, then we’ll turn around and play Chadron in Chadron on Saturday night,” girls coach Steve Land said. “We’ll see Chadron again this next week and we will probably have a stronger team put together by then.”

In the game against Mitchell, both teams started slow as Gering led 8-6 after the opening frame.

The score at halftime saw Gering leading 21-13. The Bulldogs continued to dominate after the half and would go on a 20-6 run to close out the third quarter and going into the final frame up 41-19, before winning 53-23.

In game two, the Bulldogs faced Scottsbluff, which started in a battle as the Bearcats held a slim 12-10 lead at the end of the first frame. The second quarter saw Gering take a 16-14 lead before Scottsbluff went on a 13-0 run to lead 36-25 at halftime.

The Bearcats continued their momentum, leading 59-30 at the end of the third quarter as they held Gering to just five points and the only field goal by the Bulldogs came with two minutes to play.

The fourth quarter saw Scottsbluff go up 67-31 with 6:13 to play on Payton Burda’s 10th 3-pointer of the game, breaking a school record. Scottsbluff won 68-44.

In the third-place game, Chadron went out to a quick lead and led 16-6 after the first quarter.

Gering though would get going in the second on a 12-10 run to end the half to cut the lead to single digits. Chadron wouldn’t let the game stay that way as the Cardinals led 45-33 by the start of the fourth frame and would win the game 51-43.

“I think our kids played with a lot of effort and scrappiness. We’re learning who we are. A lot of jayvee type kids who played last year are getting more playing time on varsity,” Land said. “It’s a learning experience for our kids, they’re going in we kind of had seven and a half players yesterday so I think we kind of spent a lot of energy against Scottsbluff, I thought we were a little tired to start the game today, defensively we didn’t have quite the effort we needed.

“I think we settled in late in the game and I think the kids…I challenge them, if they want to win a game they got to bring a lot more effort to the defensive end, we made a few adjustments and I think it was an even game the rest of the game, we made a couple runs and got it to eight, we could have gotten it to six but misseed some free throws I felt like the difference in the game was free throws. I haven’t seen the stat sheet but it felt like we missed a ton of free throws and they made a ton of free throws but I would imagine they had about 14 more points on free throws.”

To open the season, the boys defeated Alliance by a final score of 52-38. The game was close at halftime with Gering holding a 19-12, but were able to pull away in the second half.

In Friday’s game against Sidney, the game was close at the start, before the Raiders pulled away for the 67-52 win.

Both teams went back and forth but the Bulldogs started the game stronger and led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Sidney looked like a different team to start the second quarter as the Raiders went on a 15-0 run until Gering’s Nathan Seiler stopped the run with a 3-pointer with 3:30 remaining in the half.

At halftime, Sidney led 34-24.

The Raiders kept their foot on the gas as they outscored the Bulldogs 21-10 in the third quarter before ultimately winning 67-52.

In the Tigers’ game against the Bulldog boys, Sterling led the game from start to finish.

It took almost the entire first quarter before Gering could score as Sterling held a 15-0 lead until there was 1:48 remaining in the frame. Kaden Bohnsack got the first points of the game for the Bulldogs with a 3-pointer. Both teams scored two more points to put the first quarter score at 17-5.

“I just told the guys to relax and to trust each other and to play team basketball because we came out really tight and it looked like we were scared to make a mistake or scared to turn it over and we just weren’t playing like we can, so I told them just relax, trust each other, move they ball, and it went a little better after that,” boys coach Sam Hadenfeldt said.

Gering started the second frame with an 8-2 run but would still be behind 26-19 going into halftime. The Bulldogs cut the Tiger lead to five points, 39-34, by the end of the third quarter but the game would go back to double digits as Sterling got third place with a 56-39 win.

“I think we played as hard as we could, I think we played fine on defense,” Hadenfeldt said. “I think we missed a lot of easy shots, I think we tried to force some stuff, but Sterling is a good basketball team and they outplayed us and we lost.”

Before heading to Mitchell, the girls will work on putting on the pressure when on defense and moving the ball.

“I think that we have to put pressure on and continue to get better and continue to move the basketball. I thought this game we didn’t move the ball near good enough to win,” Land said. “We held the ball a little bit too much here and there and just didn’t get the quality ball movement you need to manufacture baskets. So we had a few kids make a few good one on one moves but we gotta get more cuts to the basket and back cuts and general ball movement.”

The boys will play right after the girls and will also need to work on not only moving the ball, but trusting each other as well.

“We need to work on moving the ball and just trusting each other because when we move the ball we’re a good team but when the ball is stagnant we’re a bad team,” Hadenfeldt said. “But credit to Sterling, they played hard and they beat us.”