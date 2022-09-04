Bulldogs finish third in Scottsbluff golf invite

The Scotts Bluff Country Club saw eight schools participate in the Scottsbluff Invite on Tuesday, Aug. 30 as the Bulldogs finished third behind Scottsbluff (327) and York (416).

The Gering Bulldogs finished the invite in third with a 437, five strokes better than what they scored in Sidney to open the season on Aug. 25. With the greens being tough for the Bulldogs, the scores were higher for most than they normally would be.

“The greens were tough for most of them so their putts were way higher, most of them had added 10 strokes to their score, if not more, from putting,” Gering coach Jessica Boswell said. “But I saw a lot of good things on the course, a lot of the girls had good holes and bad holes.”

Gering’s lone top 10 finisher, Madi Mumm, was one of those with a higher score than normal. Mumm finished ninth with a 104.

“Madi Mumm was not pleased with her score, higher than normal but she’s never played this course real well,” Boswell said. “Sometimes it’s a mental block against certain courses. She had good shots, I know her putting killed her and just a couple holes that were just higher than she was used to.”

Scottsbluff saw four of their five golfers finish in the top 5 as three were within one stroke of each other. Anna Kelley took the win with a score of 78, Nielli Heinold followed with a 79 and Shae Willats was third with an 80. McKinley Knotts had a fourth place finish with a 90 and Addi Wilson was sixth with a 93. Between Knotts and Wilson was Sidney’s Aubree Larson with a 92.

The Bulldogs will compete in the Chadron Invite on Tuesday with other teams from the area before playing in the Lexington Invite on Friday, Sept. 6.

Gering will be practicing their short game and focusing more on putting, which was their Achilles heel in Scottsbluff.

“Definitely practicing short game, and some more focused putting,” Boswell said.

Gering results

Varsity, 437

9. Madi Mumm, 104; 12. Jaylei Cervantes, 108; 19. Kenna Bowron, 112; 21. Lauren Doll, 113; 22. Maia Swan, 116

JV, 565

8. Regan Doll, 126; 13. Madi Pitts, 143; 14. Gracyn Cheloha, 145; 17. Eliott Mumm, 151; 18. Marlee McKee, 152